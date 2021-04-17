The biggest decision many people aged 16 and up are making right now is whether to receive a COVID-19 vaccination or not. The vaccine is free, it is effective and the supplies of vaccines and appointments are about to outstrip the demand. In exploring this decision, I am going to do my best to stick to facts, quotes and observations.
Are the vaccines safe? Three of the available formulae in the world were deemed safe enough for emergency approval after extensive testing. Testing that was faster and more extensive than usual because of the large numbers of volunteers who came out to participate. What has followed has been the largest roll out of a new vaccine since Dr. Sabin’s innovative oral polio preventative.
“On three consecutive Sundays — ‘Sabin Sundays’ — in 1960, millions of families lined up at churches and schools across the country to swallow a spoonful of pink syrup or a sugar cube treated with a life-saving polio vaccine, developed by UC researcher Albert Sabin.”
The millions of people who have now received the Pfizer, the Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines have become a huge and closely monitored final trial. Just recently, with full transparency, the Johnson & Johnson administration was halted because six people out of 6.8 million had a serious and rare blood clotting problem. So, the scientists and doctors are on top of safety issues.
Isn’t caution a good idea? It is often wise to be cautious about something new. Many older folks can tell good stories about the benefits of not being the first to jump into a new thing. And many now, as they have seen friends and family survive various discomforts of the shots, are ready to go.
The coolest story I know is about an older lady who was having valid doubts about the new vaccines. A few weeks into the inoculation program, she received a call from her pharmacist, who is also a family friend. A cancellation had occurred and vaccine would be going to waste. Could she come right down and get her shot. She did, relying in part in her trust of the professional. Now she is thankful that she did not wait as she has had the comfort of protection for a longer time, including the time of the latest surge in infections.
What about leaders? Former President Trump and Former First Lady Melania received the COVID-19 vaccine at the White House in January of this year. President Trump on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, recommended Americans get vaccinated to help fight the COVID pandemic.
“I would recommend it,” Trump said during an interview on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo. “And I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly. But again, we have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also. But it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works.”
“Joe Biden, on Monday (Jan. 11) received the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on camera, as part of an effort by the President-elect’s incoming administration to reassure the country of the safety of the vaccines. Biden received the first dose of the vaccine last month live on national television. The President-elect expressed his confidence in the vaccine and encouraged Americans to receive one as soon as it becomes available to them.” (ABC News)
Pope Francis suggested that people have a moral obligation to receive one of the new coronavirus vaccines as soon as possible, revealing in an interview that he expected to get his own first dose that week.
“I believe that morally everyone must take the vaccine,” the pontiff said in a Jan. 10 interview for Italy’s TG5 news program. “It is the moral choice because it is about your life, but also the lives of others.”
Southern Baptist Megachurch Pastor Robert Jeffress has called the vaccines a “present from God.”
“To ask God for help but then refuse the vaccine makes no more sense than calling 911 when your house is on fire, but refusing to allow the firemen in,” Jeffress said via email. “There is no legitimate faith-based reason for refusing to take the vaccine.”
The Rev. Al Mohler, president of the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, also has celebrated their development. “I will take it not only for what I hope will be the good of my own health, but for others as well,” he said on his website.
I hope that this article will be of help to you or others in making your vaccination decision.
This column was written by Rev. Jeff Julien, pastor of the Saint Paul United Methodist Church in Washington Township and Walnut Hill United Methodist Church in Franklin County. Rev. Julien is also a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association, for the Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.