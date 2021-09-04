How many times do we hear “Patience is a virtue,” yet how much do we really understand what patience is though and how to live with it?
We often think that patience is simply waiting something out, enduring some difficulty without complaining too much. This past year, COVID had us all take more than a moment to reflect on the true meaning of patience. Patience to endure hardships and tribulations, not without complaint though, but also in a way of joy!
Patience is the virtue of remaining joyful when everything around us is directing us to give up to despair, to complain against our neighbor and even against God.
When I was in my 20’s, I remember a gathering at my community motherhouse, where we were to have a nice big meal and I was very hungry and was getting impatient because it was taking so long to get our meal. As I looked around, I remember seeing one of our elderly Sisters who was smiling and joyful; I knew she was in pain from her arthritis and as well as her cancer condition.
She was experiencing far more suffering than I was for just being hungry. She was joyful and as I look back, she was always joyful and loving, no matter what suffering she was experiencing from her condition. This made me think more and more about what patience really is. It is not simply avoiding complaining about difficulties. It is that we remain the loving and joyful witness to others, regardless of our feelings.
As human beings, we should not let our external circumstances impact the way we live; our feelings do not dedicate how we act. We are called to live with joy and love, no matter if we like doing so or not.
Today, look for the everyday challenge to practice patience. When you are driving and running late and hit every red light, can you be joyful? When someone is upset with you or unjustly angry with you, can you be joyful and loving?
The task at hand is to respond to our challenges each day with faith, hope, love and joy! Take the challenge!
Written by S. Monica Justinger, member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.