What is it … about December? Or about Winter? Or Christmas? An old saying reminds us that, “the more things change, the more they remain the same.”
I’m new to Circleville this year, so essentially everything has changed for me. Getting used to unfamiliar surroundings has taken some time, and a little exploration. Navigating change is never easy and certainly not always comfortable. I hear Circleville is somewhat proud of the fact that in many ways the town, the pace, the community has remained the same over the years. Yet change happens — month after month, season after season, and celebration after celebration.
I like decorations. Holidays and special occasions are best experienced and probably better remembered when they include lots of lavish and unique displays of love and good cheer. Over the years, however, I think I have been losing my desire to decorate. I still like the decorations, I just don’t like quite as much to have to put in the time and effort required to design, assemble and connect them all. Lavish and unique can also be simple and direct. Is that a change in my thinking, or just a lazy rationalization?
When the weather gets colder, my mood changes. When all I hear on the radio is Christmas music, my mood changes. When it rains, or snows, or the wind knocks over the tree that I just put out on my front porch, breaking the new star topper that I just bought, my mood definitely changes.
My attitude is different on my birthday, too. My demeanor is often changed when I simply gaze into the sky on the Fourth of July and behold the spectacle. As I reflect on the love I’m able to show, and the love I’ve been shown by others, particularly around Valentine’s Day, my emotions get all mixed up between sweet confections, bouquets of flowers (that will surely wilt and die eventually), and the passing of my mother on that day in 1982 from a pulmonary embolism.
Classic Christmas movies of the past promise miracles and wonderful lives. Whether we be a Scrooge or a Grinch, there appears to be the potential for change. Cindy Lu Who and Tiny Tim, angels named Clarence, and “believing in something even when common sense tells you not to,” all seem to point to the ability to reach deeper, see clearer, and live larger than we ever have before.
Christmastime brings that out in people. It can’t be found in a box or a store, Christmas somehow means a little bit more.
Natalie Sleeth penned, “In the cold and snow of winter, there’s a spring that waits to be, unrevealed until its season, something God alone can see.”
The potential of winter, where things die and lie dormant for a period of time, is the hope of change — “a spring that waits to be.” The potential of the season is that a specific allotted duration of time allows for the opportunity of renewal and regeneration of appearances and relationships. The potential of Christmas is that, in the midst of decorating and shopping and celebrating and gift exchanging, our hearts might change.
Why do we not lavish our family and friends with unique gifts all year long? I believe it’s because we need change. We need to hope, to expect, to anticipate, to remember, and to rejoice. In order to know we are alive, sometimes something must die within us. In order to celebrate, sometimes something must be broken. In order to move forward, sometimes we must mark the day and the hour just to comprehend where we have been, and perhaps to be able to see more clearly the path to where we are headed next.
Like it or not, it is December. Wishing for warmer weather will not make it so — it is winter. Christmas is that special “most wonderful time” of the year when we get to look back on the changes that have taken place. It then becomes a celebration, too, of the change God is bringing about that will lead us into a new year, a new season, a new life. Suddenly, or subtly, we might begin to notice, day after day, month after month that, “the more things change, the more they remain the same.” I hope and pray you have a blessed December, a joyous season of celebrating, and a very merry Christmas — filled with the expectation of change.
Written by Rev. Kenn Barton, member of Circleville Good Shephers and Stoutsville Fairview UMC’s Pickaway County Ministerial Association.