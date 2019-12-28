It’s Christmas Eve as I…It’s CHRISTMAS EVE!!!!! OH, NOOOO!!! What am I doing writing an article? I have to get my wife a present, wrap it and…oh, that’s right. I already got her a present for Christmas. Whew! (exhale) That was a close one. Now where was I? It’s Christmas Eve as I pen these wor… OH NOOOO!!! I just remembered my wife’s birthday is only three days after Christmas. I really do have to get her a present. But what?
Let me think. I know. I can get her another kitchen gadget. She loves that kind of stuff. Or I can just get her a gift card to one of her favorite stores. That way she can get whatever she wants and I don’t really have to think about it very much. Or maybe I can just give her some money. Money? Yea, that is kind of easy, but it is also somewhat thoughtless, especially when she’s the love of my life. Besides, that’s not really a gift when your married since couples are supposed to share everything.
Although, I realize not all couples share everything and for good reason. However, we’ve been married for more than 35 years, so there is no reason not to share everything. Well, maybe there are some things we wouldn’t want to share. Like toothbrushes, or a used Kleenex or toil… That’s just disgusting but you get my drift.
Hmmm. Hmmm. What gift can I give my wife this year for her birthday? What gift can express my deep love for her? What gift would let her know just how much I appreciate all she does for me? What gift would let her know just how much she means to me? Hmmm. I think I’ve got it!! And it’s not even going to cost me one cent. That’s what I’m talking about!! I can give her the gift of words. Words that express my heart and all those things I just mentioned — love, appreciation, and what she means to me.
Tammy, I fell in love with you the first moment I saw you and I fall in love with you anew each day. I can’t imagine living in a world without you. You truly are the best part of my life and help make me the best me I can be. I would be lost without you. You are the kindest and most loving person I know and I am so thankful we have been blessed to share this life together. Thank you for all the big and little things you do to make my life easier. Obviously, there is so much more I could say but just know “I Love You” more than you will ever know.
It’s Christmas Eve as I pen these words to remind you to take time to let those you love know that they are loved. You know, words don’t cost us anything to share, but they are powerful in ways we often fail to understand. Words have a lasting power that goes way beyond the moment.
That is true whether or not our spoken words are kind or hurtful.
Although, I will say, the hurtful words we speak often have more staying power. Words also have the ability to brighten someone’s day — to lift someone’s spirit. Most of all, words allow us the opportunity to let those we love know the depth of our love so there is no guessing as to how we truly feel about them or what they mean to us. I encourage you to take time today and every day to let those you love know they are loved. Happy birthday, Tammy! I love you so very much!!
Ty Myers is a pastor at Emmanuel UMC and Zion UMC, and a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association