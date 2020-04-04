Selfish or unselfish? Arguably the big question when we think about values for living. Some people consciously commit to being selfish, and typically have great success. It is understood by many that we are born mostly selfish, so deciding to be selfish is sort of going with the flow. Most people, as they grow and experience life, at least dabble in being unselfish. Then some people, with or without formal religion, consciously commit to being unselfish and have varying rates of success.
Religions and philosophers have encouraged and applauded being unselfish for quite a while. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” is the idea (also called the law of reciprocity) that may be the most universally applauded moral principle on earth — the golden rule. Something like it appears in every major religion and ethical philosophy. The wording above is from the King James Bible, Matthew 7:12, however Hindu, Jewish, Buddhist, Confucian and Zoroastrian versions of it appeared 3,000-500 years earlier.
Some point out that the golden rule cannot be followed literally in all kinds of relationships, such as between employer and employee, parent and child or teacher and student. Others say that it can be, because it could be interpreted to mean “treat others as you would wish to be treated if you were them, in their social role, relative to you;” i.e. if you are a boss, treat your employees as you would wish to be treated if you were in their position.
Thus, perhaps the Hindu version, “treat others as they wish to be treated” is better worded. But, it doesn’t save the day. Some people wish to be treated badly. Others wish to be treated like gods. Few people know what is best for themselves. And the way a child wishes to be treated by a parent or a teacher is probably not the best thing for them!
Other philosophers say that the answer to these questions is that the golden rule is not a “rule” of action, but of psychology; in other words, it says, “be empathic,” or “treat people as if you cared for their welfare as much as your own.”
In the midst of a pandemic, we all have a way to love our neighbors as we are loving ourselves. It is not often that every single member of society has such an important part to play in preserving the health and life of every other single member. If we are not out doing an essential job or buying necessities, then we can stay at home. Aside from properly distanced outdoor exercise, stay at home. Period. Full stop. This is love in these times.
There are other ways we can safely love. Checking on neighbors. Getting supplies For someone unable to get what they need themselves. Not hoarding scarce supplies. Giving money to people and organizations who need it to live or survive. The Pickaway County area already has a great neighborly vibe. In this time of duress, we need to continue our care of neighbor, as we would want to be cared for ourselves.
Rev. Jeff Julien, Pastor, Saint Paul United Methodist Church and Walnut Hill United Methodist Church, and member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.