Upon my desk in my study are old pictures of my older two children when they were three and nine years old. Each child is holding their pumpkin art and sporting proud smiles.
They had entered a pumpkin-decorating contest in 1993. Their paternal grandmother had passed away unexpectedly just two months prior, so their theme was a “Grandma and Grandpa Pumpkin.” It was their way of mourning and honoring their Grandma Faye.
I cannot help but stare at those pictures and reminisce about then and now. Time has gone by so rapidly. Today, that brown-eyed three year old holding her white cotton-haired pumpkin with glasses is a mother; thus making me the white-haired grandma sporting glasses. And one of the babies born this June, namesake, is also Faye.
Honoring family, respecting the elderly and loving our heritage reigns as utmost importance commanded by Biblical law. Many do not think getting grandma a birthday card or taking her flowers and paying a nursing home visit as a mandate by Almighty God, but it is.
We usually do those things because our hearts say to do so. They are traditions like Pumpkin Show. We miss one year and nothing in the year really seems right. You miss one year of visiting grandma and your year may go a little rough.
Time and family traditions are precious. Value them. After a patriarch passes, a new normal, though strange and heart breaking, develops in our lives. Memories are what we are left with, so make them sweet.
The season of harvest, pumpkins and even Pumpkin Show passes quickly. Traditions change through the years, some hold fast. Just as pumpkin contests will resume, so will the crowds of Pumpkin Show and family gatherings.
May they be times of joy. The family gathering is a wonderful culture in Circleville. The entire city comes together to put the Pumpkin Show on, as well as it being a “homecoming” of sorts year after year. I respect and honor that.
The years of Pumpkin Show Parades will never leave my heart. The other day, I preached a sermon on Zacchaeus out of Luke 19:1-10 and thought of how the people gathered in the streets because Jesus was coming and Zacchaeus must have been pushed to the back.
Being of short statue, he had to find a tree to climb to see the Lord. I wanted to make reference to the Pumpkin Show Parade and the tradition of standing in the street until pushed to the sidewalks, but the crowd would not have understood that reference at all. Only Pumpkin Show enthusiasts know those fun facts. Have a blessed autumn.
This column was written by Rev. DeVon Davis, member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association, for the Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.