This week, I watched a news clip of a talking head describing how his current views, though completely opposite of his previously held views, did not in any way indicate that he was or is wrong. Yes, he has changed his position entirely, but that did not indicate that he has ever been wrong. We live in a time where powerful people revel in never admitting wrong.
This unwillingness to admit wrong transcends religious and political affiliation. I see this problem both within and without me, but especially in those of us who hold positions of power. Why are we so afraid of being wrong? Why do we perceive changing one’s mind as a flaw instead of a virtue? To be alive is to change. To grow in wisdom implies that we learn that which we did not previously know.
None of us come into the world fully-formed. We all grow and change, which means we should rejoice when we change our minds, especially when it comes to big issues of great importance. The greater the change, the greater the potential for growth.
My son and I are re-reading Madeleine L’Engle’s “A Wrinkle in Time.” In a key scene, before the children embark on their dangerous journey, their wise guide Mrs. Whatsit gives the protagonist, Meg, an unwanted gift — her faults.
Exasperated, Meg responds that she is always trying to get rid of her faults. “Yes,” Mrs. Whatsit said. “However, I think you’ll find they’ll come in very handy.”
We all have faults, and however much we want to rid ourselves of them, they persist. What if we learned to recognize and befriend our faults, not in a defiant celebration of immorality, but in a humble recognition that our faults are part of who we are, and who we are is a gift.
The Christian faith understands life as a gift not of our own making. We do not create ourselves, but we instead receive our life as a gift. We do not save ourselves, but we instead receive mercy as a gift from God.
Life and salvation are gifts to be received with gratitude, not rewards we have earned by being right. To be human is to have faults. To be human is to be wrong.
The fact that we are blessed despite our wrongs is what makes grace amazing. If we understand our lives as fundamentally a gift, we would not need to cover over our faults.
Instead we can experience the joy of being wrong. We can celebrate change and growth when we see it in ourselves and others. Grace means that it is not only OK to be wrong. It is universal. Our faults connect us to one another and to the One who gives gifts indiscriminately. Embracing one’s faults is a gift that comes in very handy.
The Rev. Joel A. Esala, Circleville Presbyterian Church and a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.