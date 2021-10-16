Do you ever tire of advertisements? Whether it is by mail, TV or phone, we are always being informed of something for sale, needing money or for some other reason and the list goes on.
I enjoy watching “Mountain Men,” but I don’t like watching 10 minutes of the program and then seeing 12 minutes of advertisements, sometimes repeated within the same time frame. I’ve tried turning to another channel only to find it giving advertisements at the same time. Do you also have that same problem?
But that same thing happens in our daily life. It seems things are going great and interesting when suddenly, we are confronted with a interruption that does not interest us and we have no need of, but we have to endure it and sometimes it can be difficult and unwanted. Albert Einstein once said, “In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.” But finding that opportunity can also be difficult at times.
Barbara Brown Taylor spent a few days on a barrier island where loggerhead turtles were laying their eggs. One night when the tide was out, she watched a huge female turtle heave herself up the beach to dig her nest and empty her eggs into the sand. Taylor did not want to disturb her, but the next day, she returned to try to find where the eggs were laid. But all she found were tracks leading in the wrong direction. Instead of heading back out to sea, the turtle had wandered into the dunes, that were already hot in the morning sun.
Eventually, Taylor found the turtle, exhausted, and her head and flippers were covered with dried sand. After pouring water on her and covering her with sea oats, Taylor contacted a park ranger, who came in a jeep to rescue the turtle.
The ranger flipped the turtle over on her back, wrapped tire chains around her front legs and hooked the chains to the jeep. Then he drove fast to the beach as the turtle’s mouth and eyes filled with sand. The woman followed the jeep and at the ocean, the ranger unhooked the turtle, turned her right side up.
She was motionless in the surf as the water lapped at her body, washing sand from her eyes and mouth and making her skin shine again. Then a large wave broke over her and she lifted her head slightly. Every fresh wave brought her life back to her until she pushed off and back into the water.
Sometimes, we may feel that our world is being turned upside down, but according to the words of Romans 5:1, “Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through out Lord Jesus Christ.”
When we are in His hands, His only design is to develop perseverance, which leads to character, which leads to a hopeful attitude. He makes all things work for good.
Enjoy the day and look for something good.
Written by the Rev. Lynn Summers, First Church of God, Pickaway County Ministerial Association.