What do people want? What is the No. 1 driving force that keeps us going? What desire motivates us day after day to get out of bed, go to work, love our families, eat healthy, engage in hobbies, follow the rules and pay our bills? What is it that we strive for more than anything else, so much so that it clouds our judgment, skews our thinking, confuses our logic and messes with our emotions to the point where we don’t know what is real, tangible, sustainable and meaningful anymore?
What drives us crazy dreaming about it, keeps us awake worrying about it and never fully comforts our soul because we are rarely sure whether or not we have attained it? I think it’s the next tomorrow.
People want to see the sun rise again. We long for the dawn of a new day. We rest in order to tackle the tasks that are yet to come. We earn a living so that we might try to possess what is so often just beyond our reach. We cherish our connections with our blood relatives and close friends, perhaps out of fear that the connection may one day be lost.
We play with creativity, engage in laughter and entertainment and seek to develop something of value that will be remembered. We want one more chance. We want a do-over. We want another opportunity to get it right or to improve on what we did before.
We want to tackle the problem from another angle, see it from a different perspective and solve it with a renewed mindset. We long for another moment to say what we were too hesitant to say, to do what we were too weak to do to go where we were too fearful of venturing. Don’t take away the promise of the next tomorrow.
It may seem deathly important, or completely trivial. We watch a sporting event and we root for extra innings, or more time on the clock. We play a game on our phones and want extra lives and extended bonuses. Life cries out for more than the here and now, over and over again. If I could only say, “I love you” to my dad before he dies. If I could teach my kid to handle their finances better, so they could enjoy life more. If I could just have the courage to tell my spouse how I really feel. I just need one more tomorrow.
Perhaps that is our problem. Maybe the world is spinning around with all these questions and anxieties because we are waiting for something that may never arrive. It just could be that the crux of our dilemmas lies in the way we live our today. We spend so much time worrying about what’s coming next, or how we can improve, or where we will be, who we will be with, how it will end, who will win, who was right, did we say it well, clearly, lovingly, emphatically … enough.
The value in striving for a better tomorrow is learning to truly live more in today. Can we appreciate what we have, make the most of who we are with, do great things with the circumstances around us which are all too often out of our control? Are we wasting our time, energy and resources today by thinking, planning, and hoping for the next tomorrow? Maybe there is some value in that.
If tomorrow comes. Better yet, I think it might be more beneficial, restful, peaceful, rewarding, loving and valuable to not dwell in tomorrow while we are still in today. What can we say today? What can we do today? What difference can we make, what solution can we help bring about, what game can we be a part of, what relationship can we work to restore — today? Maybe then we won’t want a next tomorrow quite so much. Maybe then we can be renewed, refreshed, energized and empowered to live our best today. And then tomorrow will take care of itself.
Shakespeare wrote, “Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow, creeps in this petty pace from day to day, to the last syllable of recorded time; and all our yesterdays have lighted fools the way to dusty death.” (Macbeth)
Don’t be fooled. Let’s live each today, doing our best together. The Bible says, “New every morning are your mercies, O Lord.” (Lamentation 3: 22-23) God is the God of second changes, today, tomorrow and forever. Live today.
Written by Rev. Kenn Barton, member of Circleville Good Shepherd and Stoutsville Fairview UMC’s Pickaway County Ministerial Association.