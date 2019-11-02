Fall came late for me this year. Not the season of ‘fall’; but having a fall – like falling on the carpet, breaking my left shoulder and two bones on the back of my left hand. It was a dumb thing to do, but isn’t that what we always say?
It was from doing something ordinary, like getting ready for the day, not paying attention, tripping over your own two feet and falling. It wasn’t from doing something noble like rescuing a cat from a tree; besides, if you know me, you’d know that I don’t like cats, so I wouldn’t put my life in harm’s way to save a cat. (Sorry to all of you cat lovers out there).
No, it was a dumb thing to do. It wasn’t the first dumb thing I’ve ever done. And it won’t be the last.
Falls teach us a lot about ourselves. An injury that incapacitates a limb means you will have to learn new ways to do the simplest things, like learning to type this article with one hand. It shows our need for others. It’s such a guy thing to think that I could carry on and do this all on my own and not need any help. I learned quickly why this doesn’t work. We need each other.
Fortunately, God has put us into places filled with wonderful people who love and care for us. My wife has been amazing through all of this. (In fact, she is just simply amazing period). I spent some time with my daughter and she, like her mother is wonderful.
I’ve had people from my church step up, fill in and help. In fact, things went ahead just fine without me. It’s interesting to see when you are not really needed. Well, okay, we are needed and important, but others can just as well step up to help.
God has also put us in a place with some of the best medical care available. I can’t say enough about the doctors and nurses that took great care of me in the Emergency Department at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
From the nurses that first treated me, to the lab and imaging techs, to the doctor’s who read the x-rays and to the care and follow-up instructions needed to begin my journey back to health. What a blessing each of them are to our community.
Blessings a bound. Family, friends and professionals help us out when we need it the most.
How has God blessed your life? For what and to whom are you most thankful for? How has your life been upheld, uplifted and sustained in your greatest needs? God is found in the simplest of things. We are moved by what God does for us and we are humbled by it. I could say it is sad that we must find gifts only in our times of hardships. But we couldn’t grasp the depth of these until we need them the most. Let’s just be thankful that they are a big part of our lives.
Hope that your ‘fall’ is going well, and that we find the blessings that abound.
Values For Living was written by the Rev. Dr. Gerhard W. Krause, Interim Pastor at Faith Lutheran Church, Wilmington, and the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.