With Thanksgiving and Christmas just around the corner, you hear, “Where has the time gone, I cannot believe it is November,” or, “I just do not know where the time goes.” It got me thinking; at times it can be dangerous. So exactly what is time!
Time by definition, it is, well, it has no one definition. Most websites and books on the subject begin with a candid admission that time is a curious and a slippery concept which continues to defy definitive explanation, despite hundreds, even thousands, of years of trying. We are told that time is “mysterious” and “indescribable,” but that does not help us much in our search for the true nature of time.
Nearly two and a half thousand years ago, Aristotle contended that, “time is the most unknown of all unknown things,” and arguably not much has changed since then.
At first glance, it seems obvious, what time is: it is the ticking of the clock, the turning of the pages of a calendar, the changing of the seasons. These are just incidental physical manifestations of the underlying concept.
Time is a ubiquitous and essential ingredient of both everyday life and all manner of academic thought, but its fundamental nature remains tantalizingly difficult to encapsulate.
So if we cannot define time, maybe we should consider the Philosophy of Time. All animals, except humans, live in a continual present with no sense of the temporal distinctions of past, present and future.
Our consciousness of time is, therefore, one of the most important distinguishing features of humankind, and one of the things that truly separate us from the lower animals.
It comes as no surprise then, that from time immemorial, philosophers, teachers and theologians have speculated on the true nature of time. Does time have a substance, and if so, what is it made of? How do we know that time really exists? Does time have a beginning and an end? Is it a straight line or a circle?
There is general agreement among philosophers that time is continuous (i.e. we do not experience it as stopping and starting, or darting about at random), and that it has an intrinsic direction or order (i.e. we all agree that events progress from past to present to future).
There is also a more or less general agreement that it is objective, and not subjective or dependent on its being consciously experienced, which is borne out by the almost universal agreement on the time order of so many events, both psychological and physical, and the fact that so many different physical processes bear consistent time relations to each other (e.g. the rotation of the Earth, the frequency of oscillation of a pendulum, etc.).
However, even given that, many differing opinions and approaches to what time actually is have been put forward over the centuries.
More recently, modern philosophy has continued to argue over whether time is real or “unreal.” But a whole host of other philosophical issues related to time have also surfaced, including whether time is tensed or tense-less, whether the present is instantaneous or a duration, whether the past and the future can be said to really exist, the manner in which objects persist though time, etc.
Some of the novel ideas from modern physics have also generated new philosophical insights and hypotheses concerning the nature of time.
For me, time is something we deal with every day, and something that everyone thinks they understand. However, a compact and robust definition of time has proved to be remarkably tricky and elusive. I believe St. Augustine famously encapsulated the experience of so many of us, when he observed, “What then is time? If no one asks me, I know; if I wish to explain it to one that asks, I know not”.
I do know that time is a gift and we must treasure it. The Band, “The Byrds” song “To Everything there is …” is one of my favorite songs and so take all the gobbly gook of trying to define time and remember the lyrics of the song.
“To everything, turn, turn, turn.There is a season, turn, turn, turn. And a time to every purpose under heaven.A time to be born, a time to die. A time to plant, a time to reap. A time to kill, a time to heal. A time to laugh, a time to weep. To everything, turn, turn, turn. And a time to every purpose under heaven. A time to build up, a time to break down. A time to dance, a time to mourn. A time to cast away stones. A time to gather stones together. To everything, turn, turn, turn. There is a season, turn, turn, turn. And a time to every purpose under heaven. A time of love, a time of hate. A time of war, a time of peace. A time you may embrace. A time to refrain from embracing. To everything, turn, turn, turn. There is a season, turn, turn, turn. And a time to every purpose under heaven. A time to gain, a time to lose. A time to rend, a time to sew. A time for love, a time for hate. A time for peace, I swear it’s not too late.”
God gave us time. Slow down and enjoy life. You only get one chance on earth, so make it worthwhile, and make our world a better place!
S. Monica Justinger, C.S.A. belongs to the Pickaway County Ministerial Association