We are coming into a time of the year when new life springs forth with beauty and warmth and for most of us, the change is most welcome.
The beginning of spring is exciting and I find the singing of the tree frog’s (peepers) a most welcome sound. Robert Williams said, “Spring is nature’s way of saying, ‘Let’s Party.’”
Another writer has penned, “A bird does not sing because it has the answer. It sings because it has a song.”
All about us people are deeply involved in obligations, meetings, appointments and at the end of the day, they are too exhausted, physically and mentally drained and all they want to do is follow the same old pattern of doing their thing to be refreshed or to fall asleep.
The season of spring comes and goes, just as the other seasons and such, people do not even notice the changing of the seasons and the difference, nor the beauty that is bursting forth.
The old front porch swing used to be a place where an individual one could sit down, catch their breath and just relax and let nature offer a song of change and the body and soul could be rejuvenated. It would be a time to give thought about the family, the planting of the garden and vacation that was ahead. We don’t even go to any of those areas today because we are too busy or over-scheduled and the results are things never change in life, but it is just the same old way day after day.
It is spring, take some time and listen to the peepers. But this time of the year brings another reason to enjoy something that is unique and enjoyable. It is the joy of being able to observe the Easter season and remember the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Son of God and the redeemer of mankind. The one who was crucified on a cross where He died a physical death, was buried in a borrowed tomb and kept His promise and was resurrected three day’s later from the grave and walked among man.
Of all the amazing, unbelievable things that man has been able to do and accomplish, yet he has not been able to do what Jesus Christ did.
All of us can agree that there has been a change in the thinking of our country that has resulted is some good and for some it was not so good. Lately, I find that the words of Gregory C. Will being so true, “The future has a way of arriving unannounced.” Too quickly things come and go before we know what has happened and the beauty, joy and excitement that we had access to is gone and we missed it.
Enjoy this Easter season and let the story of newness, of a better life, of being happy become a reality in your personal life. Happy Easter to you.
Written by the Rev. Lynn Summers, First Church of God, Pickaway County Ministerial Association.