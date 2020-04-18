It was a warm July summer morning as I found myself and two best friends, Jeff and Mark, at the base of Pikes Peak to fulfill the challenge of climbing to the top. The night before, we had been informed at the dinner table by our friendly concert tour hosts that only Colorado boys make it to the top of this mountain! We immediately accepted the challenge as young men from Indiana (Hoosiers) to prove ourselves worthy of this task.
Our new friend set the bar pretty high as he drove us over early that morning and also agreed to drive up the other side of the huge mountain later that same day to pick us up after the climb. We immediately decided that the crowded tourist area was not a part of the climb, so we quickly made arrangements to ride up and over that part of the base and landed with the work crew nine miles from the peak and began our ascent.
Fully prepared in our summer climbing gear, which included whatever we had in our suitcases on this particular concert tour: sweats, t-shirt, tennis shoes, and yes, one of us happened to have a backpack which we had quickly filled up with three candy bars, three pieces of fruit and one coffee thermos filled with water...... yep, we were set!
We had been told that just recently, hikers had been rescued off of this mountain who were not up to the climb. Now, we were setting our sights on the top and uniquely enough, it seemed to be covered in snow on this warm July morning.
Jeff, Mark and I had been through a lot of life together and this climb would be an easy item to throw onto our fun bucket list! The first three miles of the climb included a beautiful trail winding up through trees and nice places to rest if needed. We didn’t have much interest in resting because we knew we had to reach our goal today. As we entered the second three miles, it became evident that we were not in Indiana, but on a big mountain in Colorado! We upped the pace, going straight up the mountain and hopping over the hiking trail. Taking inventory, we noticed that the candy bars were eaten and now the fruit was probably needed for energy and refreshment...... so, it was clear that we would need to suck it up beyond this point and ration our water too.
A lone hiker, who was much more experienced came along beside us several times and gave us helpful insight... slow down, pace yourself, which of course was not in the immediate plans. We topped out that part of the climb and stopped at an Adirondack, a-frame about the size of a small pup tent. A creek refreshing ran down beside it and for a moment, we took the advise from our much slower moving friend and relaxed. We could see for miles and it was truly breathtaking! We heard the voices of hikers coming in from the top and soon found out this was where they had planned to spend the night! We immediately adjusted and continued our climb.... I saw a sign that read 1,500 foot drop, I felt a tinge of dizziness as I leaned over the edge....we discussed taking a short cut off the path, but quickly decided we should stay the course as our supplies were gone and we needed to finish this part and it was just three miles to the top!
The next part of the trail seemed extreme as our thermos had broken and we found ourselves wading through deep snow with no coats and no more supplies...... the last mile was called “the twelve golden stairs,” and it was nothing like we expected. At one point, we were almost done, but we said we’ve got to make it! We put our sights again on the goal, now much closer and pushed ahead... the last mile of solid rocks took nearly all that we had left! As you might have guessed, we made it to the top. We celebrated in all different ways, one collapsed in exhausted, one ran to the bathroom very sick because of the elevation, I went straight to the cafe and ordered a burger and fries with a cold, refreshing soft drink!
You and I are on a climb in this life for sure and sometimes the path is enjoyable and like recent times, life can get pretty challenging too! As my friends and I made it to the top of Pikes Peak with help from our intentional hiking friend who said pace yourself and you can make it! We can make it through this unique and challenging time as well with the help of our everlasting Savior. I leave you with these encouraging words as we pull together to reach our goal: Psalm 121, “I lift up my eyes to the mountains — where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth. He will not let your foot slip...we can make it to the top ‘together’ with the help of God and each other! “
Values for Living was written by Dan Coy, Senior Pastor at Crossroads Church and member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.