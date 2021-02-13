The origins of Valentines Day are rather murky. The various accounts tell of people being denied marriage by a Roman emperor so that men would not be reluctant to be in the military, along with other tales of romantic love being denied.
There was at least one priest (three different ones are named) who defied the law and married people anyways. He (or they) was (were) caught and tried and had his(their) head(s) chopped off. Perhaps that is the reason that the main Valentine’s Day color is red? Maybe we should go with pink instead?
When looking back, there are folks who wonder if they had lost their head when they got married. At the very least, they feel as though they had lost their minds, even if their heads were firmly attached. The lyrics from the Dierks Bentley song “I know what I was feelin’ But what was I thinkin’?” may have expressed that sentiment the best.
Romantic love, or Eros, is heavily based on feelings or chemistry, especially in the beginnings of a relationship, and is important. But to continue and grow, most relationships need to add layers of other types of love.
Philia love means “affectionate regard, friendship”, usually “between equals.”
“Agape” is a term referring to unconditional love, “the highest form of love, charity”. It embraces a universal, unconditional love that transcends and persists regardless of circumstance. It goes beyond just the emotions to the extent of seeking the best for others. This type of love was further explained by Thomas Aquinas as “to will the good of another.”
So, while romantic love “makes the world go round”, as found in many popular songs, and provides for the propagation of our species, it can get rather volatile and inflammatory if not tempered by a big dose of Philia and Agape.
We will have our traditional expressions of Valentine’s Day this year, even if modified by the pandemic, but the expression of Philia love and Agape love in our community will continue all year long.
I look around our community and see people seeking the best for others constantly, often at the risk of their own lives. They are looking to provide for “the good of another”, often at great personal sacrifice to themselves and to their families.
I see nurses, PCAs, hospital and nursing home custodians and administrators, public health workers, doctors, pharmacists, pharmacy clerks, fire and EMT personnel, school custodians, teachers, principals, school superintendents, police and jail personnel, grocery and food service workers of all types, and mechanics and machinery maintenance people, hardware and building supply workers, snow warriors and highway maintenance crews, workers in the courthouse and the various city halls and township offices, elected public officials, workers who keep all of our utilities up and functioning, newspaper and other media people keeping us informed, people keeping the food panties and soup kitchens and homeless shelters and other charities open and functioning while dealing with many impediments, and many more good folks who live out real true love every day!
Look around and see for yourself. And give out huge thanks and appreciation! Help them whenever possible in spreading love and wholeness to our sisters and brothers in our Pickaway County community.
This column was written by Rev. Jeff Julien, pastor of the Saint Paul United Methodist Church in Washington Township and Walnut Hill United Methodist Church in Franklin County. Rev. Julien is also a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association, for the Circleville Herald.