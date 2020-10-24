Wait a time to remain inactive. Webster defines the word wait as a hidden or concealed position. A state or attitude of watchfulness or expectancy. To me it seems we spend a large portion of our time waiting.
Waiting in line at the grocery store (six feet apart with mask), waiting in the car for the light to change, waiting in line at the bank drive thru, waiting for the mail to come, waiting for that return call on the phone, waiting for the toaster to give up your bread, waiting for that last drip so you can get your cup of coffee, waiting for the washer to complete its cycle or the dryer to buzz.
Waiting to see if you got the job, waiting for your next assignments, waiting for your shift to end, waiting for a good word for a nice job completed, waiting for lunch break, waiting to get home to see your loved ones, waiting for retirement.
Waiting for the time change so you get an extra hour of sleep, waiting for the political advertisements’ to end, waiting to see who wins in the elections, waiting to go to church and sing your heart out, to shake a hand or give a hug to your minister/pastor.
Waiting to hold your baby, your grandchild, waiting to know if it’s a boy or a girl, waiting to see what the test results show, waiting for the cure…. Cancer, Parkinson’s, Leukemia, Alzheimer’s, Heart Disease, etc. Waiting to be younger.
Waiting to be able to hug again, waiting to do a normal visit with a loved one in the hospital, a nursing home or assisted living.
Waiting to go to a wake and funeral to support and grieve with our loved ones.
I must admit that under COVID-19, waiting is much longer and the restrictions make it harder. But waiting is not all bad, just look around at the beauty of the trees. Their beauty of a ray of color awe us. Yet it has taken a winter of rest, a spring of budding, a summer of growth, and a fall to complete the cycle so we can enjoy their fall colors.
So take a moment and take time to experience the hidden, to let the heart take over and be grateful for the many blessings in our life. “But do not forget this one thing, dear friends: With the Lord a day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years are like a day.” 2 Peter 3:8.
Written by the Monica Justinger, member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association for The Circleville Herald.