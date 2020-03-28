I have never lived through a time like this before. None of us have. The only analogous event to the COVID-19 outbreak is the 1918 flu epidemic, which means we have nothing in our own experience that is comparable to this time. Our governor has likened this crisis to a war, and I think that is a helpful analogy. How we respond to this war will be our legacy for generations to come. For what will we be remembered during this time?
Watching our communities slow down is nothing short of beautiful. Each person who stays at home, sacrificing their own work does so for the health and wellbeing of everyone, particularly our healthcare workers. We honor their sacrifice as our brave soldiers in this war against death. The veterans of this war are our doctors and nurses, first responders and scientists.
It is time to extend the courtesy given to our veterans of other wars to this one as well. “Thank you for your service” is the right response to their sacrifice. These new veterans also include public health officials, those who clean the floors of the ICU, those working patient intake and making sure everyone gets fed. Each part needs the other for our healthcare system to work. I am reminded of the Apostle Paul’s words in 1 Corinthians 12 about each of us being a part in a larger body. Each part has a role to play and each needs the others. He writes, “If the foot would say, ‘Because I am not a hand, I do not belong to the body,’ that would not make it any less a part of the body.” What’s true of our healthcare system is true of our larger world.
If this pandemic is teaching us anything, it is that we are all connected one to another. What happens in one person’s life affects their family, community, state, country and world. No person can rightly say that my choices do not affect anyone else. No country can say to another, “what you do doesn’t affect me.” We are all interconnected. This moment simply illustrates what is always true but is easier to see right now. It will be up to us to remember our connection when the pandemic passes. For then we will be tempted to think once again that we are all islands of independence.
Like many others, I have been so inspired by Dr. Amy Acton’s moral leadership in this crisis. With the announcement of the Stay at Home Order, Dr. Acton said, “Life seems like it is shutting down, but I feel like life is waking us up. I truly see, I see a vision of a future that is brighter than we have known. I say that from all my heart. I just know it in my heart and my soul. So please, don’t feel like this is pulling us apart. I believe this is drawing us to each other and binding us to each other. But it will have to be all of us, all of us following the direction the governor is laying out to go into this battle and make these sacrifices.”
In wars, everyone sacrifices for the cause. The cause before us is the preservation of human life. What a gift to be awakened to our need one for another. May we be remembered for the sacrifices we make today for a brighter future tomorrow.
The Rev. Joel A. Esala, Circleville Presbyterian Church and a member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association.