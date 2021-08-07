On Feb. 20, 1962, John Glenn sat atop a 95-foot-tall continental Ballistic missile at Cape Canaveral. The Mercury Atlas blasted off from Launch Complex and reached and reached a velocity of 17,544 miles per hour, orbited the Earth three times and splashed down four hours, 55 minutes and 23 seconds later, 800 miles southeast of Bermuda.
John Glenn was an instant hero-first American to orbit Earth. But even heroes need help.
The greatest challenge facing NASA wasn’t getting a man into space; it was returning him safely to Earth. That’s where Katherine Coleman Goble Johnson entered the equation. Calculating Glenn’s reentry into the Earth’s atmosphere required the brightest mathematical minds, and Katherine was chief among them.
But she had to overcome two significant challenges: it was a white world in 1962, evidenced by the bathrooms designated specifically for Black employees at Langley Research Center, and it was a man’s world. But you can’t keep a good woman down.
There was not a sharper mind when it came to calculating trajectories and computing launch windows than that of Katherine Johnson. NASA had purchased their first IBM computer a few years earlier, but John Glenn trusted human computers more than the machine version. In fact, he wasn’t willing to take off until Katherine checked the numbers. He was quoted as saying, “Get the girl to check the numbers.”
If John Glenn could not trust her, he would not have what he did in orbiting the Earth, nor would the USA have made being the first to set the goal of reaching the moon.
Had Katherine been careless and untruthful with the figures, there would perhaps been some serious problems and perhaps loss of life. Today, we see people being careless, even untruthful in their responsibilities. Have you found yourself becoming a victim of someone not doing their job correctly and you yourself having to make unnecessary phone calls and making a visit to their place of employment to correct their carelessness because they were untruthful?
That stuff gets old very quickly.
What does the word truth really mean? Try stability — certainty — trustworthy — faithful — assured as a starter. At one time man, could shake a hand shake on a transaction and both the lender and borrower could be trusted as truthful men. But what has happened to the truth today?
My dad was a truthful, honest and a compassionate man, but when someone would tell him a lie, he would avoid any more dealings with them. I remember one time, when I was around 14 years old, Dad told me to be home at 4:30 that evening. I was almost one hour late getting home, so I set my watch to deceive him.
When I walked in the back door, he immediately asked me what time it was and I held up my watch and showed him. After I picked myself up off the floor he didn’t have to ask me the second time. He wasn’t trying to teach me how to tell time; he was teaching me to be truthful. I appreciated that lesson.
There are people who are not faithful, trustworthy, nor honest with their word, nor even the medical leaders, but I’m reminded what the Bihle teaches in Proverbs 17:4 “A wicked man listens to evil lips. A liar pays attention a malicious tongue.”
Down through the years, all of us were such foolish people, but amidst all the foolishness in this world and wonder, what has happened to the Truth. The words of Psalm 117: 1-2 teaches us, “O’ praise the Lord, all ye nations: Praise Him, all ye people. For His merciful kindness is great toward us, and the truth of the Lord endureth forever.”
Keep looking up because there is truth that brings you joy.
Written by the Rev. Lynn Summers, First Church of God, Pickaway County Ministerial Association.