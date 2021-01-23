Last fall, we were waiting for the effects of winter and wondering what it would bring. Now that winter has arrived, we are anxiously looking forward to spring and then summer. Man is always looking ahead and trying to figure what is next without taking time to enjoy the moment and think about the days of childhood.
While in my childhood days, we lived where our property bordered with the wooded acres of the state of Ohio. There was a very long and steep hill behind our house, heavily covered with many large trees. My two sisters and I would spend many day’s sliding down that hill on a coal shovel until we found a piece of metal roofing, we bent the front up and used it as a sled. The only thing, we could not guide it and that meant rolling off the sled to keep from running into a tree.
Today, we think we must have bigger and more expensive toys to enjoy life, but is it really true? Oliver Wendell Homes wrote, “What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.” That which our nation is experiencing now leaves a lot of unanswered questions. Things are a lot different from the yesterdays and we are asking, “What is ahead?”
Colin L. Powell has said, “There is no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure. In order for you and I to be able to live within a nation that is enjoyable and successful as in the past, we still need to learn from past failures, do some serious preparation including the spiritual part of life and get busy working at it.”
Margaret Thatcher said, “Any fact facing us is not as important as our attitude toward it.” Proverbs 23:7 becomes very personal to all mankind by saying, “For as a man thinketh in his heart, so is he.”
We do not know what is ahead as a nation, but I encourage you to not lose hope, don’t stop dreaming. The worst bankrupt in the world is the person who has lost his enthusiasm. Be truthful, encouraged and keep looking up. There is a song and in the chorus it says, “But I know who holds tomorrow, and I who holds my hand.”
Written by the Rev. Lynn Summers, First Church of God, Pickaway County Ministerial Association.