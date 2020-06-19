Over the past few months stress has been at an all time high due to ramifications of news reports, governor’s orders, job loss, and rapid change. An older woman told me recently she was not worried at all about all the COVID-19 hoopla. However, she went on to say she couldn’t sleep. She clinches her teeth so hard her jaw hurts and the arthritis is acting up from her fists being squeezed so tightly closed through the night.
It is a sure sign of stress and trying to control something out of her control. However, there are things she can control and practice that might help greatly. Talking with friends, planting a garden, starting a scrapbook project, writing encouraging cards to others, taking gifts to shut ins are a few. Long baths and prayer are good tools. Other stress arsenals are eating healthy, exercise and ice cream in small amounts weekly.
I have had a peace seemingly through all this, or so I thought. Then one afternoon late, all that peace and tranquility I thought I was experiencing, as I trust the Lord, gave way to frustration. Stress has a way of telling the truth on us.
Almost home from work I pull onto a side street and an inebriated man stepped out in front of my car. He was an elderly thin man and had no idea I came inches from hitting him. My blood pressure, I am sure, was suddenly sky rocketing and I began to shake a little, but was relieved.
The man was not injured and crossed the street oblivious. I had nothing to do with the way he stammered. However, slamming on my brakes with such force caused the guy following me too close to honk, shout obscenities, raise his fist in the air out his rolled down window, and called my mother names. That man’s stress was thrown up all over that day.
In a split second I reacted. I put my car in park right in the middle of the road and jumped out to “school” the man behind me. I thought I put the car in park, but as it slightly rolled back and bumped the guy’s car I realized I had to jump back in the car, put the car really in park, and then jump back out.
The man saw all four foot 10 inches of me coming. His eyebrows raised and he made a face like I image Goliath made as the little shepherd boy came at him with a sling and stones. So the large cursing man used his best shot with his LOUD words.
“Lady, you are buying me a new car!” He was driving a rusty 1984 beige Dodge caravan. I flippantly said, “If I have caused you harm, I will buy you a new car and your neighbor. But the problem is you did not see the person that walked in front of my car. I did not want to kill someone today! You cannot be acting like an angry lunatic in this neighborhood. You are spreading harm with your words. If you want a better world, be the change instead of the trash coming out of your mouth.”
That is when I realized he was videoing the entire encounter. I curtsied, then lowered my voice to a sweet lullaby tone and said, “Have a blessed day.” I walked briskly back to my car and drove home. Once home I cried and prayed. “Lord, I am sorry. I believe I called his vehicle JUNK.” My stress was uncovered as well.
Hidden stress doesn’t hide for long. It raises its ugly head one way or another. We have to find healthy outlets and begin to take care of others and ourselves in love not stress. Some people actually take care of others and cause themselves more stress.
Many years ago I took care of a sick parent, while homeschooling two children and caring for my third child (eight months old). I became stressed and overwhelmed until; I let go of the control. I was not the one in control anyway. I began serve that family member as if he were the Lord. Everything changed. Stress melted away and I grew as a person through that tough time. It was still hard work and it ended with much grief, but no regret.
As we all have learned a few things over the past several months I pray we all learned to slow down and loosen the grip of control. We become wiser people as we tackle the art of flexibility and good self-care. Let’s allow peace to pour over us, as we trust in the One big enough to carry the load.
Written by the Rev. DeVon Davis for The Circleville Herald.