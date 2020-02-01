January often brings cold weather: this is due to the polar vortex, which is a fast-flowing jet stream of air that circles the North Pole in the upper parts of the stratosphere about 20 miles above the earth surface.
The changing back and forth of the polar vortex’s strength is referred to as the Artic oscillation. When this polar vortex weakens, the once-trapped cold air can meander and push southward, bringing polar temperatures and extreme winter weather into the United States. In recent winters we have seen exceptionally mild temperatures because the Artic jet steam weakens and the polar vortex descend southward, thus warming.
I miss the snow, the clean white setting, the peacefulness of it falling to the ground, the calm that it brings to my heart and soul. It is a time for memories of the past. No matter how wise we get (wise is better than the word old), we all have good memories in our lives. The snow always make me think of the good times as a child.
We lived on the river and had a big back yard that was mowed all the way to the river. When we had really cold weather and the ice was more than a foot thick, my dad would get the garden tractor, the one you walked behind, and clear the river ice to make a hockey rink, trails to skate on and a long sled trail from our back yard to the Boy Scout Camp across the river.
The trail down the hill had nice built-up sides and a ramp from the river edge to the ice. A big tractor tire ring with a nice warm fire and logs to sit. We had sleds, a toboggan and every type of disk you could think of to go down the hill. On a weekend, we would have a blast; neighbors, friends and even cousins from Toledo would come and sled, no matter how cold it would be. We would be so bundled up you felt like a puff ball and walk back up the back yard hill just for the thrill to go down the hill again and again.
Why I miss the snow. It is a time not just to remember, but it is a time for me to also do something. To take time to remember a friend, a neighbor, a distant family member and make a phone call, e-mail, text, or a card by mail to let them know you are thinking of them. Take some time to share a story with others, to your children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even great-great-grandchildren of your family and heritage. We take so much for granted today, but we need to take our past and pass it on — share our values, our ups and downs of our lives and those who influence us.
Now I know some of you are thinking snow is beautiful, but not nice to drive. True; but my memory is the first winter I got my driver’s license. My dad took me to our store parking lot, after hours, and had me hard break and skid and fish tail, etc. He taught me to respect the snow and ice. To this day, on snow and ice, I respect the weather, the road, and the “other” driver and drive safe and defensibly. As dad said, “It’s not just another day on the road.” A good lesson, yes. The memory of just being with my dad, a treasure!
So here it is, February and no snow… so I am going to be a kid again and have an imagery snow day — to remember and to do by reaching out to others and make a connection. And when it snows, I will reach out again and make a connection. The fact is we are blessed with memories and can realize that our life is a gift, a unique gift. Just like each snowflake is unique and a beautiful image shared from God, we are connected to one another and to the one who gives gifts.
So when it snows, take some time to enjoy the beauty and feel the peace. Instead of thinking negative about the weather, embrace the moment. Reach out and share yourself with someone.
S. Monica Justinger, C.S.A. belongs to the Pickaway County Ministerial Association