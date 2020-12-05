Someone recently marked the date of my birthday as two days earlier than it really is. I jokingly asked for a correction because I didn’t want to give up those two days before I began my last year of life in my 60’s. Some of you are laughing and saying it won’t be long until you join us in our 70’s. Some of you young folks are thinking like I did in my younger days, and you cannot imagine being 40-something, let alone 60-something. I feel like I have a foot in each camp as my planned semi-retirement is not coming for 3½ years. I say planned, because “the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry” (translated from Scottish from a poem by Robert Burns).
Regardless of our age we are always advised to use the time we have wisely. People use their time in different ways, and while we might have our own opinions, each person must decide what Is wise use for themselves. We work, we play, we create, we consume, we hang out, chill, and goof off. Right now, many people are all out of whack because the things they like to do best, whether work time or play time, are either cancelled, transformed, restricted, or hazardous. The biggest disruption and disappointment for many was the cancellation of the Pumpkin Show. And people are reacting in different ways. Some are doing things that increase their health, some are doing things that decrease their health. People are getting projects and organizing done that have been put off so that when the world is more normal there will be more time for enjoyable activities. That is one reason why our local home improvement store is low on many remodeling supplies. Other people struggle to get to one meaningful accomplishment done each day.
One thing that has not stopped, and may have even increased, is charity work and giving. Feeding people in need has continued by handing out meals in a sack or by delivering to people’s homes. What is lost is the fellowship and community involved in sharing meals around a table. Charitable giving has continued. Efforts to help the homeless have increased and longer-term solutions are moving forward. We should not be too surprised by this because the word “charity” in English is “derived from Late Latin caritas meaning “generous love”, from Latin carus “dear, beloved”.
Some helpful wisdom to cope is from Ecclesiates 3, as used by The Byrds in their song “Turn, Turn, Turn”, is “To everything , There is a season, And a time to every purpose, under heaven”.
Charles Dickens when introducing “A Tale of Two Cities”, set in a time of change and turmoil, said “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.” Perhaps descriptive of many ages including our own.
Finally, popularized through a speech by Robert F Kennedy in 1966, the phrase “May you live in interesting times” can be taken as a curse or an opportunity. May we of Pickaway County use our time wisely and make our interesting times a time of growth in our community and of charity for all.
