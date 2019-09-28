We are in that time of the year when many of us will be taking trips to visit relatives or to take in some Fall Festival and though it seems to be an often overworked theme we can hear the ancient question “are we there yet” frequently from the children but sometimes even from the adults.
It is a very human characteristic to be always looking forward to the next activity, the next adventure, the next event. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the commercial world. Before one holiday has past the stores are replacing the shelves with merchandise especially candy that anticipates the next.
July 4th passes and the focus is on Labor Day, after Labor Day on to Halloween then on to Thanksgiving and so it goes. I must admit that I do appreciate having Easter candy available even before Lent starts.
Unfortunately because of this we often do not take the time that we should to enjoy and reflect upon the Holiday or Season that we are experiencing at the moment.
When I was a child and asked that question, mom would quickly remind my brother and myself to enjoy what we are doing now. On long trips, we would often stop at a roadside park to enjoy a peaceful picnic lunch. Some of these memories are dearer to me than the memory of where the trip ended.
My encouragement to you is that you not fall into the trap of “are we there yet” but make a deliberate effort to enjoy the moment. Don’t let the business world push you long at ever faster rates of change. Spend time with your children and other loved ones just being with each other. On those special days, take time to reflect on the meaning of the holiday and the values that they symbolize and share these too with your children.
If you take the time and make the effort, you just might find that your holidays are more joyful, less stressful and they will seem to last longer.
Jesus in correcting the Pharisees had to point out to them that the Sabbath was made for mankind and not mankind for the Sabbath. Holidays and Seasons were meant to be enjoyed by us and not to be another demand upon our all too busy lives.
Written and submitted by Pastor Ron Feister, Grace Anglican Church, Circleville, to be published in The Circleville Herald.