Being a leader does not mean that you must be in charge or responsible for the work of others. Being a leader can simply mean that you are being the very best that you can be and willing to let that truth shine in all that you do.
I read a study some many years ago which suggested that nearly everyone of us has someone living in our “sphere of influence” that looks to us for inspiration. It may well be someone of whom you are completely unaware; someone whose path seems to cross with your path during each of your usual routines. Maybe you happened to share a kind word or went out of your way to help another person and this individual was witness. Either which way, you made an impression and since your routines bring you into some proximity this other person keeps an eye out to see what you say or do next; and no, not in some weird stalking way.
It matters not if the study is highly accurate as it is beyond apparent that we all live in this world together and the way we live affects elements that in one way or another has impact on those around us (litter, second-hand smoke, speeding, poor health brought on by poor choices just to name a few) or (picking up some litter that happens to be where you are standing or walking, parking further away so that others will have opportunity to park closer, offering a helping hand just for the sake of doing so). Of the two lists just read, which do you think would make the world just a little bit better?
If everyone were a leader then the watchers would be influenced to by those whose exhibition taught righteous practice. That righteous practice would influence the choices practiced and those choices would in turn have influence on yet another level of on-looker.
So, what is meant by the term leader? Where are we to turn to determine the definition of leader to which we should inspire? The Dictionary definition, the person who leads or commands a group, organization, or country, is a vague and can be applied to anyone from the President of the United States, to captain of a sports team, to the head of a drug cartel. This definition does not help us to decide if a leader should be one by whom others should be inspired.
Inspirational speakers, educational training programs, and therapeutic self-help sessions seem to have the better way to determine the definition of leader that would “go the distance” in social transformation. This way of defining leader Would also fit right into the idea expressed in the previously mentioned study. The method used to build leaders is to develop the characteristics of positive, affective leadership within all members. Carried beyond these sub-groups, what would our communities, counties, states, nation, and world be able to accomplish if every man, woman and child would adopt the characteristics leadership. Mr. Stephen Covey developed a leadership building program that is being used in many school districts. The title of Mr. Covey’s program is: The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. The premise of the program is to provided structured activities throughout the school year to help the students develop the following effective characteristics. 1. Achieve extraordinary results by consistently executing their resourcefulness and initiative to break through barriers. 2. Develop an outcome-oriented mindset in every activity they engage in—projects, meetings, presentations, contributions, etc. 3. Eliminate energy and time-wasting tendencies by focusing and executing on the the team’s wildly important goals with a weekly planning cadence. 4. Lead teams that are motivated to perform superbly through a shared expectation and accountability process. 5. Create an atmosphere of helpful give-and-take by taking the time to fully understand issues and give candid and accurate feedback. 6. Demonstrate innovative problem-solving skills by seeking out differences and new and better alternatives. And 7. Tap into the highest and best contribution of everyone on a team by unlocking the total strength, passion, capability, and spirit of everyone.
Now, I am one who has always said that you cannot force anyone to learn or get needed help. However, I do believe that when our schools are consistent in their programming, a student cannot help but glean at least a portion. A program such as the 7 Habits of highly Effective People being consistently highlighted and annually practiced will have a positive result in the lives of those within the community. These incremental influences begin to have impact and positively affect lives of an ever-increasing sphere of influence. These changes begin to work into the Core values of the community. Core values turn to social expectation and ultimately Leadership quality.
Keep reading this column as the next time my opportunity to share comes around I will speak to the Core values that we need to be looking for as we enter the voting booth.
Written and submitted by Robert Henry, Living by Faith Ministries, Member of Pickaway County Ministerial Association.