There is a cause for the recent millions of Texans freezing in the dark without water. A lack of regulation.
The Republican-dominated Texas government deliberately avoided federal regulations requiring safe power grids with back-up capabilities. Texas built their own cheap, flimsy, but profitable power grid confined within state lines, thus neutering all those intrusive and pesky Feds. Darn those regulations!
Growing up just west of Cleveland, I remember when the Cuyahoga River was so polluted, it caught fire in 1969. The Environmental Protection Agency quickly shut down those massive industrial polluters. I was burned in a steel mill in 1974 before the Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandates that would have prevented my burn and skin grafts.
Do you like safe food? Thank muckraker and socialist author Upton Sinclair’s novel “The Jungle” about filthy Chicago meatpacking plants. Teddy Roosevelt (who soon left the Republican Party to form the Progressive Party) got passed the Pure Food and Drug Act after reading Sinclair. The Triangle Shirtwaist Company 1911 fire killed 146 workers who were locked in the plant with chained doors. The Titanic did not have enough lifeboats and ships were not required to man their telegraph equipment round the clock.
Do you believe we all benefit as a society when all our kids are mandated an education? My grandfather, Hiram Cotton, had to leave school in the 7th grade in 1912 to shovel coal in the boilers of Lake Michigan freighters.
Who put a stop to all these abuses? Progressives acting through government regulation that protected us all. The central myth and the core ideology of the Republican Party is that business must be free to do as it wishes, that, to quote Former Republican President Ronald Reagan, “government is not the solution, government is the problem”.
Al Capone, El Chapo and the regulation avoiding Wall Street profiteers that brought us the 2008 Great Recession all would agree, they prefer pillaging without those pesky government rules.
Corporations are amoral, they have no conscience, neither are they people and their shoveling of truckloads of cash as campaign contributions is not free speech.
Enlightenment philosopher Thomas Hobbes wrote that life without strong government is “nasty, brutish and short.” Ayn Rand’s vision of society, so often quoted by small government Republicans is a Hobbesian Hell. It is Hell when we are all just amoral economic players, without any sense of community or neighbors as the New Testament teaches, we all are either predator or prey in a nightmarish “Lord of the Flies” Texas economic wresting death match.
We shall explore in further columns how our profits-first health care non-system functions more dangerously than the Texas power grid. Shoot, up until 1986 before Democrats pushed through patient protections in the EMTALA Act (Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act), patients could be turned away from the emergency department if they failed the “billfold biopsy”.{div}We live in community. I do well when my neighbor does well. I do well when my neighbor can get health care, wears a mask, respects science and experts and whose child is able to get a great education.{/div}I close with quotes from Thomas Jefferson and from poet and political progressive Wendell Berry.
Jefferson: “I hope we crush in its birth the aristocracy of our moneyed corporations, which dare already to challenge our government to a trial of strength and bid defiance to the laws of our country.”
Berry: “Rats and roaches live by competition under the laws of supply and demand; it is the privilege of human beings to live under the laws of justice and mercy.”
Finally, Trump voters, we progressive Democrats want justice and mercy for you as well. We want you to have great health care under and improved and expanded Medicare for all. We want green and infrastructure union good jobs for all who wish them. We want your children educated without fear of huge student loans.
You were conned by the very Republican politicians responsible for so many being left behind. Every Republican voted against the COVID-19 relief act passed last week. Franklin Delano Roosevelt is the way forward, not Regan and not Donald Trump.
