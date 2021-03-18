The basic and most important reasons for doing or believing something is defined as first principles. Organizations from churches to businesses know this to be extremely important to success. Where did we begin? What is our mission? How do we succeed?
All these questions are answered by remembering and applying this simple principle. This is also applicable to nations and kingdoms as well. Each and every day decisions... choices if you will, are made, which add value or devalue a business, a church or a nation.
The founding of America was on purpose with clearly defined reasons that are stated in our founding documents. The challenge is that if we abandon and forsake what those reasons are, this blessed land runs the risk of over time being turned into a totalitarian country.
The forces arrayed against freedom today have more radical aims than just destroying America... God himself must be removed from existence. My friend, Dr. Larry Arn, the president of Hillsdale College, in reflecting on the 1776 Commission Report’s work last year, reminds us, “The old word ‘science’ comes from a Latin word meaning ‘to know.’ The new word ‘technology’ comes from a Greek word meaning ‘to make.’ The transition from traditional to modern science means that we are not so much seeking to know when we study nature as seeking to make things — and ultimately, to remake nature itself. That spirit of remaking nature — including human nature — greatly emboldens both human beings and governments.”
With God’s creative narrative out of the way, there is nothing left to believe and embrace except what is recreated or redefined by mankind.
Perhaps the root cause of all that is happening in America today has to do with the simple concept that bad ideas produce bad results and good ideas produce good results. As Chuck Colson described it, “Our choices are shaped by what we believe is real and true, right and wrong, good and beautiful. Our choices are shaped by our worldview.
Christian philosophers Norman Geisler and William Watkins liken a worldview to a pair of colored eyeglasses. They write, “If one looks at the same object through green-colored glasses, he will see it as green, while another looking at the same object through red glasses will see it as red. This is why people with different world views will often see the same facts in a very different way.”
This is extremely important to remember; if we get God and creation wrong, then everything else is out of whack!
This is clearly seen in The 1619 Project and its aim to redefine America’s Godly heritage. For The 1619 Project authors, racism is not a part of the American experience; it is the American experience. The great Black leaders of the past — Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglas, Booker T. Washington and Martin Luther King never lost faith in America’s promise that all men are created equal.
None of them believed that racism was America’s defining characteristic... and they were correct! Shortly after The 1619 Project was published, a group of distinguished historians, almost all on the left wrote a public letter condemning the work. They called it a displacement of historical understanding by ideology.
Dr. Arn continues, “Nature is ultimately unchangeable, of course, and humans are not God. Totalitarianism will never win in the end — but it can win long enough to destroy a civilization. That is what is ultimately at stake in the fight we are in. We can see today the totalitarian impulse among powerful forces in our politics and culture. We can see it in the rise and imposition of doublethink, and we can see it in the increasing attempt to rewrite our history.”
Interestingly, Aristotle and Thomas Aquinas went so far as to say that changing the past — making what has been not to have been is denied even to God.
President Ronald Reagan’s parting words to the America he and we love are memorable, “So, we’ve got to teach history based not on what’s in fashion but what’s important — why the Pilgrims came here, who Jimmy Doolittle was, and what those 30 seconds over Tokyo meant... If we forget what we did, we won’t know who we are. I’m warning of an eradication of the American memory that could result, ultimately, in an erosion of the American spirit.”
Depriving the young of the spirit of freedom will deprive us all of our country. It could deprive us, finally, of our humanity itself. This cannot be allowed to continue. It must be stopped.
I remember years ago hearing Haddon Robinson pointing out that one old recipe for rabbit stew started out with this injunction, “First, catch the rabbit,” says Robinson.
The writer knew how to put first things first. That’s what we do when we establish priorities — we put the things that should be in first place in their proper order. May we never forget Jesus’ words, “But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you.”
So... it’s up to you!
Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council, who writes a weekly column published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.