Our misplaced American faith in the supremacy of individual rights is killing us.
Americans and Canadians were in a city-run public pool. Thunderstorms and lightning strikes were approaching. The lifeguard, enforcing city safety guidelines, requests all to exit the pool. The Canadians, respecting science and public safety policy, exit. The Canadians live. The Americans argue “We don’t believe there is lightning coming. Science is wrong. My opinion is as good as your science. You just want to take away our rights. My Google search says lightning doesn’t kill. A big percentage of lightning victims live. I’ll make my own decisions—it is my rights, my rights, my rights, my rights…..”. The Americans die. Die we do. The US has 4% of the world’s population but over 20% of the total COVID-19 deaths.
We die because of so-called “rights”. We die also because we believe reality, science, truth and facts to be whatever our Google search and/or favorite politician says it is. We shall discuss science and truth in a follow-up column. Today, as a health care worker, I mourn that for many of my countrymen, their so-called “right” to not be mildly inconvenienced by wearing a mask outranks my right to live, outranks my neighbor’s right to life. Skip the mask, kill an RN or Doc. Disquieting in that so many of these freedom anti-maskers claim to be “pro-life” while threatening to kidnap and kill state governors with AR-15s. “Freedom” to not mask means certain death to others. Death by reckless disregard and shameless self-indulgence.
Jesus teaches us it is all about living in loving community, not about our selfish rights. We learn from the Parable of the Good Samaritan ( Luke 10) and my favorite parable of all, The Great Banquet ( Luke 14) that the most self-absorbed among us in pursuing their rights, the most well-off, the most outwardly so-called “religiously observant” do not honor God’s will ( See Amos 5 as well) . We learn that those cast out as “other”, as “unworthy” or “heretical” are our neighbors and are first in God’s heart.
The Priest and the Levite (read for today the megachurch Pastor and the religious right politician) pass by the injured traveler on the Jericho road. Perhaps they were on their way to hold mass unmasked Temple TV services during a pandemic. After all, it is their “religious freedom rights”. A despised, heretical Samaritan (read for today a progressive, LGBTQ immigrant Democrat) honors God by helping a neighbor, a neighbor who is not like him. The Samaritan would have had a “right” to pass by. Instead he chose, and we are nothing but the sum of the choices we make, to honor a higher calling by living in the beloved community of “we”. The Samaritan would have worn a mask as well to protect others of God’s children. Spare me the Priest and the Levite, they are too “heavenly bound to be of any earthly good.”
For 40 years as a street medic, emergency RN and Doc I am truly honored to have been allowed to be a server at Luke’s Great Banquet. I am so blessed to have been entrusted to care for God’s image in every human face. Why was I so honored? My fellow RNs, medics and Docs, we try to fill all who hunger in whatever emptiness they have. We welcome the poor, the crippled, the lame and the blind from literally the streets and alleys. The schizophrenics whose inner voices torture them, the drug addicts, the abused and forgotten are welcome at Luke’s Banquet. My brothers and sisters in nursing and medicine serve alongside me, we are in communion with each other and with those from the streets and alleys. We are of each other. Those self-absorbed persons, unable to look beyond their new plot of land, their team of oxen, their risky Thanksgiving with family feel no communion with us. Their entitledness fumes while the more needy from the streets and alleys are cared for first. They gripe that they must wear a mask to protect us and the other patients. Those who were first shall be last, and those who were last shall be first, and those who refused to wear a mask and thus refuse to live in community, they shall be judged.
There is no such thing as being apolitical. There is no freedom from making existential choices every minute of every day. To choose not to choose is a choice, and to be “apolitical” aids those in power. In wearing a mask, or not wearing a mask, in attending unmasked church or political events, in politics we are choosing either “ my rights before your life” or choosing, as Jesus taught, to live in community as Christian neighbors. It is a matter of “we” or “me”, of life or death.
