When you say the word apple these days, what often comes to mind is an iPhone or a laptop like the one I am typing on at this very moment. God’s word however gives us an entirely different picture to consider.
“Keep me as the apple of the eye, hide me under the shadow of thy wings,” “As the apple tree among the trees of the wood, so is my beloved among the sons. I sat down under his shadow with great delight, and his fruit was sweet to my taste.”
I have always wondered what the phrase “apple of his eye” meant. Originally, the meaning denoted the central aperture of the eye. Figuratively though, it is something, or more usually someone, cherished above others. My, do I like the sound of that!
A few years back, a friend took me for a walk past his garden to a pair of apple trees which were just loaded down with fruit. In his care for the trees, as well as the fruit, he had propped up the limbs with boards to save the harvest. As I gazed upon the overabundance of fruit with visions of apple pie dancing in my head, I really couldn’t say that one particular apple stood out to me as more attractive than any of the others. They all looked good. At that moment, the phrase “the apple of His eye” came to my mind.
Used in the context of the Old Testament, it referred to God’s love for Israel. Though they often found themselves in trouble, God loved them and reached out to them. Now, as we bring the truth of His word into the realm of our own lives, we see another perspective of God’s love. The truth is that there are a lot of apples out there for God to gaze upon and know among the which are the good, the bad, the ugly and even the rotten. But thank the Lord he loved us all.
“For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.” You, I and all of us fit the bill as the apple of God’s eye!
A well-known speaker started off his seminar by holding up a $20 bill. In the room of 200, he asked, “Who would like this $20 bill?” Hands started going up. He said, “I am going to give this $20 to one of you but first, let me do this.” He proceeded to crumple the dollar bill up. He then asked, “Who still wants it?” Still the hands were up in the air.
“Well,” he continued, “What if I do this?” And he dropped it on the ground and started to grind it into the floor with his shoe. He picked it up, now all crumpled and dirty. “Now, who still wants it?” Still the hands went into the air. “My friends, you have all learned a very valuable lesson. No matter what I did to the money, you still wanted it because it did not decrease in value. It was still worth $20.”
Often in our lives, we are dropped, crumpled and ground into the dirt by the decisions we make and the circumstances that come our way. We feel as though we are worthless. But no matter what has happened or what will happen, you will never lose your value in God’s eyes. To Him, dirty or clean, crumpled or finely creased, you are still priceless to Him. The Psalmist says that God will keep us, “as the apple of His eye.” Listen to the verse… “He found him in a desert land, and in the waste howling wilderness; he led him about, he instructed him, he kept him as the apple of his eye.”
I have always loved the story of Christine, a beautiful but poor Brazilian girl who ran away from home at a tender age. Her mother knowing nothing else to do, took pictures of herself and put them in the bathrooms of all the worst places she could imagine her precious daughter to end up.
Listen to the end of the story… “It was a few weeks later that young Christina descended the hotel stairs. Her young face was tired. Her brown eyes no longer danced with youth but spoke of pain and fear. Her laughter was broken. Her dream had become a nightmare. A thousand times over, she had longed to trade these countless beds for her secure pallet. Yet the little village was, in too many ways, too far away. As she reached the bottom of the stairs, her eyes noticed a familiar face. She looked again, and there on the lobby mirror was a small picture of her mother. Christina’s eyes burned and her throat tightened as she walked across the room and removed the small photo. Written on the back was this compelling invitation. ‘Whatever you have done, whatever you have become, it doesn’t matter. Please come home. She did.’”
God’s got his eye on you and wherever you are, wherever you’ve been and whatever you’ve done, you’re still His pick!
