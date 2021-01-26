We have sanitized and trivialized the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King. Conservative politicians and religious figures whose earlier counterparts viciously attacked MLK in support of segregation now sing his praises as if they always supported justice and civil rights.
King was beaten, jailed, harassed by the FBI while labeled a “Godless communist”. I know, I heard those sermons in the Methodist Church while visiting my grandmother in Murfreesboro, Tennessee during the late 50’s and early 60’s. I hear an echo. The same attacks are aimed today at my fellow progressives. We are smeared as “Christian-hating socialists” by conservatives collecting socialist Social Security and Medicare while protected by socialist police, EMS and fire services.
MLK spoke as much about social and economic justice as he did about segregation. He was shot and killed in Memphis, there to support striking municipal sanitation workers. King also spoke strongly against our wrongful war in Vietnam. Note below several MLK quotes:
“Call it democracy, or call it democratic socialism, but there must be a better distribution of wealth within this country for all of God’s children;
I am convinced that it is one of the most unjust wars that has ever been fought in the history of the world. Our involvement in the war in Vietnam has torn up the Geneva accord. It has strengthened the military-industrial complex; it has strengthened the forces of reaction in our nation. It has put us against the self-determination of a vast majority of the Vietnamese people, and put us in the position of protecting a corrupt regime that is stacked against the poor;
If peace means a willingness to be exploited economically, dominated politically, humiliated and segregated, I don’t want peace. If peace means being complacently adjusted to a deadening status quo, I don’t want peace. If peace means keeping my mouth shut in the midst of injustice and evil, I don’t want it. Peace is not simply the absence of conflict, but the existence of justice for all people;
Let us be dissatisfied until the tragic walls that separate the outer city of wealth and comfort from the inner city of poverty and despair shall be crushed by the battering rams of the forces of justice;
Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in the health care is the most shocking and inhumane.”
Reading these quotes, one must be able to understand the unease I feel when conservatives today claim the Rev. Martin Luther King as one of their own. To those who gave us “Honk for Justice” activists the finger, who gassed us with diesel fumes, who screamed “Baby Killers!”, who physically assaulted us during our legal and peaceful witness at Court and Main this past August-November, know that we want justice and safety for you as well. I am grateful that we were not beaten senseless, blasted with firehoses, attacked by dogs, jailed, killed as were MLK and fellow protesters.
I am horrified that our Capitol and our legislators endured this level of violence by white supremacist and QAnon-crazy Trump supporters. There can be no unity, no forgiveness without a sincere apology and resignation and removal from public life of all politicians who promoted “The Big Lie” that the election was fraudulent.
The Martin Luther King quoted above would agree. For further reading, I suggest “The Radical King”, available from online booksellers. I shall continue to work and write until every person in our nation, whatever their race, religion, politics, is safe, fed, protected from COVID-19, and secure in compassionate and cost-effective “Medicare for All”.
Brad Cotton submitted this column to The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.