As schools send out their annual supply lists, make sure you know your rights. Parents of children eligible for free lunch can receive fee waivers
Every year, parents and students receive a list of school supplies, fees and dues from their local school district. Parents might think that these supplies and fees are mandatory. However, if a child is eligible for free lunch, the school cannot charge for materials that are required to participate in a course of instruction.
What are school fees? School fees include school supplies, textbook fees, technology fees and insurance costs for any class at a public school; fees for use of a tablet, laptop or chrome book; vocational school fees; or educational service center fees. Courses covered by this law include required courses, electives, career-technical classes or other courses where a student could earn academic credit. Parents, teachers and school administrators should be aware that schools in Ohio can charge fees for extracurricular activities like band, football or drama, regardless of free lunch eligibility.
How do I know if my child is eligible for free lunch? If your child receives Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits (SNAP or “food stamps”) or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF), your child is eligible for free lunch. Schools should also send home an application form to determine eligibility. If your child is not eligible for free lunch, but your family is struggling financially or has recently lost a family member who contributed to the household income, contact your local school administrator. Your school may have a policy to waive school fees for families in those circumstances.
What should I do if my school sends home a bill and I can’t pay it? If the school sends home a bill or asks you to sign up for an online school fees payment system, call the administrative office and ask for a waiver. If your child’s eligibility changes during the school year due to a change in household income, call your child’s school and inform them of the change as soon as possible. If you have already made payments while your child was eligible free lunch, you can request a refund from the school district. Contact your district’s administrative office to learn about that process.
If you would like more information, or if you think your school is charging your child prohibited fees, contact Southeastern Ohio Legal Services at (740) 594-3558 or visit our website at www.seols.org/education.
Caitlyn McDaniel is a Rural Summer Legal Corps Fellow for Southeastern Ohio Legal Services, a civil legal aid law firm that helps keep the justice system fair for all regardless of income.