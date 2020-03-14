We live in the presence of danger every day. Thinking that a person is free of danger because they are behind locked doors and windows equipped with a top notch alarm system does not remove the danger of a roof collapsing, or a water heater or furnace exploding or even a short in the electrical wiring causing the structure to catch fire. None of us are going to put red and white signs or stickers on our appliances, wall, nor on the roof that reads, “Warning, danger is present,” even though we know the danger is there.
What is even more amazing is when something has been recently painted and a sign has been put in place warning us of wet paint and if one has access to it, they feel the urge to touch the painted area to see if it, the paint, is really wet. What about a roadway with the sign reading, “Flooded area. Do not enter.” How many time have people said, “I think I can make it,” and end up having to be rescued from the roof top of the car and the car being towed?
Most of us have watched the news as it told about a dangerous snow-covered mountain where signs were posted, Warning, Danger, Avalanches,” but the person believes they are a great skier and can outrun any danger, only to end up being as a victim of the avalanche. What about the person who builds and expensive house on the edge of a cliff or in an area of landslides where there are signs of warning? Does that make any sense even though they were warned and eventually watched their dream house go over the side of the collapsing cliff or covered by a muddy landslide. Why didn’t they heed to the warnings?
The word ‘warning’ is defined: “a person in danger, coming evil, misfortune, to put on guard or caution about certain things.” Martin Luther King, Jr. said “The time is always right to do what is right.”
I pastored a dear friend who worked for a gas company. He repaired broken gas lines, installed new lines and also tore out old ones. He knew that danger was always present and he and his fellow workers were very careful to follow the warnings. But one day, he and two other workers were in a dug hole repairing a gas line that had been leaking gas when something sparked causing a horrible explosion. The three workers followed the procedure they were taught. They fell to their knees, turned their backs and covered their faces with their hands and arms. The three survived the explosion with severe burns, but they survived. Two of their company trucks were burned up, plus some tools. That following Sunday, those three men attended the Sunday morning worship service with their upper extremities, including some of their face and head covered in bandages. Why? Because they were thankful to God for being alive and able to still function.
I find the Bible giving us warning after warning to avoid dangerous times, situations and circumstances that can destroy our health, joy and walk, plus our relationship with the Lord and with our fellow man. We see and hear of people who have little regard for another’s property, life or reputation. There are some evil things happening across our country that is downright stupid and uncalled for. A man once told me that he did not believe man came from monkeys, by he believed there are a lot of people acting like one.
It’s time we enjoy the life God offers us by paying attention to the warnings He has given and avoid the dangers that this mixed up world is throwing at us. You deserve the beauty of the life God offers to each of us today.
In 1 Thessolonians 5:14-15, Paul wrote: “Now we exhort you, brethren, warn them that are unruly, comfort the feebleminded, support the weak, be patient toward all men, see that none render evil unto any man; but ever follow that which is good, both amoung ourselves and to all men.”
I trust you will find the presence of God uplifting and great as you follow the warnings and guidance of His Word.
Written by the Rev. Lynn Summers, First Church of God, Pickaway County Ministerial Association.