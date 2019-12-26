”Winter Solstice is a time of contemplation for the farmer. The past now lies in fallow fields where once grass danced in the wind like ocean waves and honeysuckle flavored the evening air with its sweet perfume. Now, the future lies in the hope that the sun will again overcome the darkness and the fields will soon flower again.”
The Encyclopedia for New Farmers, 1st edition
Each season brings its own flavor to the farmer’s banquet of labor. For us, in northern latitudes, the sun’s gradual decline to the south as it passes from east to west brings a quality of lighting to the now barren landscape that seems to soften the colors into a palette of pastels that once shown brilliantly in the harshness of high summer’s sunlight.
The sky, however, is the exception. On a cold clear day, the blue sky can be so startling that it causes one to involuntarily pause for a moment no matter how pressing the chore might be. It can lighten one’s step and make the farmer glad to be alive.
The sky can also be a contradiction, for a day under wet, cold, and cloudy skies can feel as dismal as a solitary grave left forlorn and long forgotten along some narrow roadway. Doing one’s chores on such a day is a labor of necessity and not one of enjoyment.
As daylight shortens and the days grow colder, even the farm animals seem more subdued. The chickens lay fewer eggs and the horses turn their sides toward what little sun there is to steal as much sunlight as possible and bring what little warmth it can into their bodies.
For the farmer, making their way through the cold December wind, there is an unspoken relief as he or she enters the shelter of the stable where the warmth of the animals can somewhat mitigate the cold. The animals’ warm breath, visible in the cold air, mingles with the farmer’s as a reminder that we are all dependent on each other.
The farmer’s responsibility to their animals drives the farmer outside their warm house no matter how bad the weather or how ill the farmer to ensure there is food, water, and shelter. This drive is ever present with the farmer and resides in the back of their minds like a shadow that follows one’s path down a sunlit forest path. It might disappear for a moment as a tree momentarily blocks the sunlight, but it always returns.
The animals, in turn, know their shepherd and reward him with small welcoming sounds of excitement and perhaps a nose press or pawing of hooves in appreciation of his efforts. These efforts of appreciation are not unnoticed by the farmer and, in fact, fill his heart with its own type of joy that all farmers have known since the beginning of time.
A long time ago there was another stable in a distant land that housed a farmer’s animals. One can be certain that, like farms everywhere, this particular stable was carefully tended for the farmer loved his animals and the animals, in turn, cared for him in their own way.
And, perhaps, on one cold and brilliant night, with the stars shining like jewels in the heavens above, the stable was also briefly shared with a young mother, father and newborn child. Snuggled in fresh hay and sharing their warmth with one another, they passed a cold night together.
Their frosty breaths mingled with those of the animals and rose up through the stable, linking them all to the world that waited silently outside. For this couple and child, like the farmer, the past lay in fallow fields, and the future lay in the great hope that the son would overcome the darkness and the fields would soon flower again.
