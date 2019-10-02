“Farmers do not often take vacations. The duties of the farm usually take constant attention”. The New Farmer’s Dictionary — 1st Edition
Farmers rarely take vacations. Most are so tied to their land that it is like solving the riddle of a Gordian knot to get them to leave. Dairy farmers are the worst! Cows must be milked on a regular basis twice a day all year long. Because it is so time-consuming with so much labor involved, it is extremely difficult to find a neighbor who is strong enough in constitution, who is willing to get up at 4:30 a.m., and in the case of very small herds, who has enough hand strength to do the job.
This I can vouch for because, before we got married, my wife regularly milked a dozen goats twice a day and, as a result, I’ve never risked my manly stature by attempting to hand wrestle her.
It can be udderly frustrating to get these farmers to leave even for a brief respite. It really is essential for all farmers, especially dairy farmers, to occasional leave their farms for other pastures, if only to appreciate the farms that they do live on all the more.
It is unfortunate, especially for dairy farmers, that they too often have to be gouda into it. Cheesy, I know, but true! So when farmers’ spouses finally do get their partners to moove away for a vacation, they have to milk it for all it is worth.
Where do farmers go on vacation? I suspect that it varies. If it were not for their spouses, I suspect many of them would be happy on road trips that travel along remote country lanes lined with green stalks of corn or dense green soybean fields.
The smell of fields newly just spread with manure is sure to bring a wistful smile to almost any farmer’s face. For me, since I raise bees, it is a field of wild flowers or fallow fields filled with the sound of honey bees and butterflies. Sending a farmer like me to a place like Las Vegas is like putting lipstick on a pig. But I digress...
Getting me to leave the farm is no small feat for my wife, and it took a year’s worth of planning for her to pull it off. I have long since learned that kicking, screaming, and crying really have no effect on her determination to get me off the farm. Subtly was her method this time and she struck where I was most vulnerable.
It was the pastry shop Rainbow Sweets near Ricker Pond State Park in Vermont, one of our possible vacation destinations, that finally broke my resistance. I had to admit that the items in the pastry case of the shop, at least as portrayed on the internet, made my favorite Little Debbie snacks look like poor second cousins to a seaweed protein bar. The display pictured on the store’s home page would make any French pastry chef blush with envy. After seeing those delicacies, I was completely committed.
Getting a farmer to leave the farm for vacation on time is tough and it was no different for me. There was one last check on the chickens to ensure that contingencies against fowl play were secured. Plans for egg collection were double-checked and carefully laid in place and the water tank was connected to an additional water source.
Arrangements were cultivated to make sure that the tomatoes, beans, and blueberries were properly watered. And finally, that the cats would be fed and well taken care of so that the felines would see no reason to pile up a plethora of dead things on our porch in revenge.
Loading our border collie Meg into the car, frisbee in her mouth, we were on our way. Remembering the Biblical story of Lot’s wife, I refused to look back as we drove down the highway and instead diverted my mind with visions of Eclairs, Canelés and Viennoiseries. I think my wife just breathed a sigh of relief and enjoyed the new views.
Jeff and Kathy Crisler own a farm where they raise bees, berries and blisters. They are both retired and have two children and six grandchildren. Jeff wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.