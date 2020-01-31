"Every farmer has crossed the line and taken one more slice of pie than they truly need! - The Dictionary for New Farmers, 1st edition.
Every farmer I know has a sweet tooth. Long days working in the field usually causes them to burn more calories than a team of huskies running the Iditarod. True farmers of the old days shed weight faster than my Border Collie sheds hair.
I use this argument when I reach for that Little Debbie Snack all too often. Unfortunately, I do not shed weight easily and pack it on more like a pig would if it could free-range at a Dunkin' Donuts shop.
Nevertheless, I totally admit that I have a sweet tooth and often take that one piece of pie too many that usually has my internal digestion engine objecting vigorously hours later.
Knowing this, it should come to no surprise to people who truly know me, that the highlight of our fall trip to New England was a stop at the Rainbow Sweets Cafe and Bakery. Located in Marshfield, Vermont, this gem of a bakery would rival any bakery in Paris. Their pastries would so challenge the Pillsbury Doughboy that he would overdo himself, puff up, and explode from excessive fermentation.
Who would expect that this wonderful shop would be located in the center of Vermont in the small town of Marshfield, population 1,501? Owned by Bill and Trish Tecosky, the bakery has been written up by the New York Times and Gourmet Magazine with more glowing terms than I ever could imagine.
Bill treats all his customers to his unique sense of humor that would perhaps cause a few flustered moments with his guests until one gets used to the acerbic banter. I had no problem with his pointed ribbing since I usually have a dark sense of humor as chronicled by my misguided attempts at farming and associated withering checkbook balance.
However, desserts are not the only thing one can get to eat at the cafe. Every winter, Bill and Trish travel the globe in search of new delicious dishes that they can try out on their customers. From Moroccan shredded chicken in a phyllo pastry to spanakopita, the dishes are fresh from the oven and all are fantastic. I found their pastry, cakes, and cream puffs so good that they leaved me slightly embarrassed with my infidelity to Little Debbie.
It was with reluctance that I left the bakery at the end of our meal and only wished that I could have returned the next day had we not needed to get back to our farm. It is these side trips in life that I have found to be so memorable and remind me that our continued focus on reaching our destination is not, in the long term, beneficial. It is on the road, as was the case in the trip to Emmaus, that true purpose is found.
So when given the chance, I will take the risk and have that second piece of pie, indigestion be darned!
Jeff and Kathy Crisler own a farm where they raise bees, berries and blisters. They are both retired and have two children and six grandchildren. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.