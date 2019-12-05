“Keeping a diary is one of the few things that a farmer can do to ensure that his legacy goes on, for the land soon forgets his footsteps.” The New Farmer’s Dictionary – 1st Edition
One of the main reasons I write is not for the few local readers who tolerate my columns enough to read them, but so that in my old age, I will be able to read about my past follies and have a good laugh.
What else can one do when memories fade and the only thing that will entice the taste buds is a slurry made up of Little Debbie snacks? I am certain that these stories will be more valuable than a savings account filled with cash and certainly more satisfying than listening with bated breath to a presidential debate.
I suspect that one of our local writers Bud Simpson might have a different reason for writing. His reasons are his own, I suspect, but I am certain that he does not have the same predilection for Little Debbie snacks as I do. He also does not get showered with such snacks (as I do from the few readers who enjoy my articles) as bribes to continue writing. Call it extortion if you like, but it works for me.
I am also certain that Bud has a larger readership than I, perhaps, in part, because he is an excellent photographer whose photos are also published and this helps draw people to read his column. I have nothing to draw readership except, of course, my love of Little Debbie snacks which I am sure entices only a few who wait to see how this love affair ends.
One would think that my frequent mention of cultivating compost and the plethora of uses for horse manure should attract more than just flies but, alas, it does not. I have considered tweeting, as I suggested in a past column and building a following in that manner. But what tweetee (a person who reads tweets) wants to read “Fed chickens today. Slipped in poop! FOUL FOWLS!! #weboughtthefarm.”
Even Bud might grudgingly admit that our combined readership might be somewhat less than the total number of people who would come out for a women’s mud wrestling event, at least in our neck of the woods. This exempts, of course, the total number of papers featuring our columns that are used exclusively to line the litter boxes of felines or rodents. The rodents certainly do not give a rat’s behind about what we write. Nevertheless, I still write. My hopes of ever being featured in the National Farm Journal are about as ridiculous as Darth Vader auditioning to replace Mr. Rogers.
My wife is a much better writer than I am which is why I can appear reasonably intelligent in my columns since she is my editor. She writes grocery lists that are so detailed, they are worthy of a career diplomat and give me no problem when I go on the hunt at our local grocery store. My grocery lists have me wondering what in the world I wrote when I get to the store, thanks in part to my left-handed scrawl. I know I should print, but then I would have no excuse to pretend that the few extra things I bring home were not on the list, but just an impulse buy. I have no such excuse when my wife provides the list.
Our farm history is maintained by my wife in a book that includes what crops we grew and how they fared. She also includes harvesting details and my favorite — when we first hear the peepers in the spring. She also records dates and events on all our calendars each year. I suspect there are many farm wives out there who do the same thing.
Reading back through old calendars of years gone by is like putting on an old pair of comfortable slippers and what is written always brings a smile to my face. For someone like me who cannot always remember even how old I am, these recordings of dates and times are invaluable.
I find some solace in the fact that someday in the future, reading the words “Get haircut 2:00 PM” will make me smile and remember that once, I too had hair. Or “Dentist appointment 8:30” will no longer incite dread, but will only serve as a gentle reminder that I once had teeth and could marvel at the nut-filled texture of a Little Debbie brownie.
I find that the words like these, written on calendars or farm diaries, are more valuable than gold. I even prefer them to photographs for I certainly do not wish to be reminded what I looked in my twenties.
For that matter, I really don’t like to be reminded how I look now which is why I avoid mirrors. My wife says I look just great which is good enough for me. And if she bends the truth a little here or there, well, I guess that’s just a writer’s prerogative.
