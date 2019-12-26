I should never eat a Little Debbie Snack. Every time I do, I wake up about three in the morning and can’t get back to sleep. This is bad, because not being in a state of sleep, I start to think. That’s always bad, too, because events of the day are usually reviewed in my mind (as in, “Groundhog Day”, the movie) over and over again.
Worse than that, after I’ve worked my wakened mind into a frenzy and solved those problems in my head, I finally fall asleep for about 15 minutes before I wake up again. Then, of course, I can’t remember what the great solution actually was.
Oh, well! At least I was thinking about something useful. Or, was I? This morning, things were different. I actually remembered my cogitations. That’s good, I thought. I’ll write a column about them. So, here it is, warts and all. Don’t tell my wife, but it was about another woman. Her name is Nancy Pelosi. Not her specifically, but about her words as told to the Washington Post way back in March.
“I’m not for impeachment,” she declared. “Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bi-partisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s (Trump) just not worth it.”
Well, I guess she felt that the charges had become so compelling and overwhelming, and bi-partisan (?) that it was okay to go back on her original statement and go ahead with those divisive charges. Bi-partisan, she said? When did that happen? I guess it might be because two or so Democrats voted against her impeachment charges.
As I laid there, I tried to think what could have happened to cause that sea of change in Nancy’s thinking. The only thing I could think of was that “quid pro quo” thing. You never hear about qui pro quo anymore. It became passé, I guess.
Seeing as how there was no way to impeach Trump on that, they dropped the phrase, quid pro quo, and went instead for the quid portion and changed it to bribery. Is the President being charged with bribery as a high crime or misdemeanor? I’ve lost track.
Even poor Nancy seems to be losing it at times now. A reporter asked her if she hated Donald Trump after she announced the articles of impeachment against him. She yelled, “I don’t hate anybody. Don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.” Then she walked out.
Nancy later said, “Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders and a heart full of love for America, today I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment.” She also said, “... And as a Catholic I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me.”
It has been said, by her, that she frequently prays for Trump and lets her Catholicism guide her even in her legislative decisions. I guess she has never heard of separation of church and state.
As I lay there thinking, I thought, I’d love to be a fly-on-the-wall and listen to Nancy’s prayers for Donald Trump. After all, she is a woman, a God-fearing woman at that, whose heart is totally filled with love, not hate for the President. Or anyone, apparently. Very good qualities in a person, I should think. How would her prayer go? Like this?
“Oh Lord, please fill Mr. Trump’s heart with as much love as I feel for him. Guide him away from hateful thoughts and doings. Make him as slim and svelte and loving as I am. And, if you could, without hurting him, of course, give him cramps in both thumbs so he cannot tweet anymore. Just minor and momentary cramps, oh Lord. Nothing too severe, because I am a love-filled, non-hating woman. I’d also like to see him in a brown suit once in a while instead of those blue ones he seems to have an unending supply of. And, if you can, make him lay off poor Joe Biden. Joe has enough on his plate trying to explain that son of his to the world without having Mr. Trump to deal with, too. I thank you, Lord. Amen.”
