As we lift our eyes and survey the cultural horizon these days, much has changed. The drastic impact of the coronavirus outbreak has changed nearly every aspect of daily life, leaving us a much different view of the world around us. Grounded aircraft, deserted sports facilities, temporary hospitals, quiet streets, empty shelves and socially-distant behavior have quickly become common sights.
William J. Bennett, the former United States Secretary of Education co-authored an incredibly interesting column last week where he wrote, “The heroic efforts and sacrifice of many doctors, nurses and volunteer civilians are all notable and praiseworthy. Millions of Americans are pulling together. We all know this. But do you know the odds of any American getting this virus?... A lot of digging into various municipal data portals reveals, based on the population tested, that rates can vary from, at most, eight-tenths of a percent in New York City to two-one-hundredths of a percent in Phoenix. Did you know the chances of recovery from the coronavirus are about 98 percent — if you catch it? Did you know there are models showing 50 percent of the population may have already had it, never knew they had it, and recovered? Again, one would think this data would be widely available and reported. It isn’t.”
My dear friend, Dr. Mark Smith, the President of Columbia International University in Columbia, South Carolina writes this week in the Washington Times, “Economically, ‘For sale’ signs are already in front of small businesses, and restaurants are closing permanently. Communities are unable to get health services from doctors or have elective surgeries. Some hospitals are operating at 50-60 percent capacity because there are few cases of COVID 19 in southern areas, yet all elective surgeries are canceled. People are dying for these reasons also. Hospitals are in trouble financially and laying off employees. Socially, suicide rates and domestic family issues are on the rise and may ultimately take more lives than COVID 19.”
All this I see, now here’s what I know. I know that God hasn’t changed one bit. I know the word of God is true, the Gospel still changes lives and the story of the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ is a reality! These truths have produced the church in America and around the world that is doing the most creative, meaningful and effective ministry the world has ever witnessed! In March 2020 alone, over 20,000 churches launched online ministries in the United States alone. I’ve talked to the Pastors and leaders around the nation and the Church is alive and well!
Just in Ohio, Genoa Baptist church in Columbus, Pastor Frank Carl has witnessed, not only record viewership through their online services and each Sunday morning, but from a platform, 35 feet in the air, he preaches to his parking lots filled with cars.
In Bucyrus, Pastor JC Church and Victory in Truth Ministries hosted drive through prayer and communion with hundreds of cars filling the lot. And there is Pastor Dale Benson and the Gove City Church of the Nazarene who instead on using money for Easter community outreach as normal, paid off 1.2 million dollars of medical debt for Central Ohioans! These stories are replicated time and time again throughout America, and the church is just getting started!
Here’s something else I know. We are incredibly blessed to live in America at this critical moment in history. Last week, I heard The United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo say, “You can’t quarantine the American Spirit!” I love that line! This is who we are as Americans, the people who love God and love our country. As historian T.R. Fehrenbach wrote, “All but a very few signers of the Declaration were Christians. These leaders sacrificed much to secure liberty for all of us and for generations to come. Their fortunes were forfeited, but their honor was not. No signer defected or changed his stand throughout the darkest hours. Their honor, like the nation, remained intact.”
These signers have largely been forgotten today, along with the high price they paid for the liberty we possess. John Adams told the younger generation of his day, “the sacrifice made by the founders should always be remembered and honored: Posterity! You will never know how much it cost the present generation to preserve your freedom! I hope you will make a good use of it. If you do not, I shall repent in Heaven that I ever took half the pains to preserve it.”
One more thing I know that I am completely confident of. We have been given a special gift by the creator of the universe. A great and wonderful opportunity to place on display the Gospel and God’s love coupled with the incredible responsibility to be faithful in our calling. Listen to Ezekiel’s words, “That all the people of the earth might know the hand of the Lord, that it is mighty: that ye might fear the Lord your God forever.”
Perhaps we are learning what Corrie Ten Boom said years ago, “Being busy with Jesus is more important than being busy for Jesus!” You cannot quarantine the American Spirit, nor can you quarantine the Power of God! This I Know!
Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council, who writes a weekly column published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.