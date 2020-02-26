One afternoon during my missionary career at Southwest Indian School, a student came to my home for a visit. When it was time to leave, I wrote her a pass to return to the dorm, signing my initials, KLK.
“What does the ‘L’ stand for?” she asked.
Without batting an eye, I jokingly replied, “Lovable.”
I had no idea that she would be gullible enough to believe that was really my middle name. However, she did, and soon others began using my newly acquired sobriquet. Before long, even the other missionaries were calling me “Lovable.” Hey, there are a lot worse names a teacher can be called. It certainly beats the “B” word, which I believe I overheard one time when two Hocking College students were discussing a grade they had received.
Amazingly, my endearing nickname has remained among my colleagues in Arizona. A few years ago I was asked to return to what is now the Southwest Indian Ministries Center to speak at a reunion of former students and personnel. It was so good to be back at the place where I’d spent the best years of my life, and I smiled when I was introduced.
“We’re so happy to have Karen Lovable Kornmiller with us.”
It’s funny how a nickname catches on.
Many years ago at the old East School here in Logan the third graders were learning about different food groups. The students walked around the room, each holding a poster with a picture of a fruit, vegetable or meat product. Since little Delmar’s poster of a pork chop was taller than he was, he had to look around it to see where he was going.
His friend, Larry, tried to help him navigate his way around the classroom, shouting, “Hey, Porky, come over here.”
Today very few people know Porky Columber’s real name, and no one calls him Delmar. When I asked him whether Linda, his wife, calls him Porky, his response was, “Yes, along with a few others.”
In naming a child, a parent needs to be especially cautious about his/her initials. Before my mother had met my father, she heard of the name Karen and hoped that someday she would have a little girl whom she would name Karen Kay. However, she changed her mind after she had become a Kornmiller and realized what my initials would be.
I’m forever grateful for this.
My good friend Inge Sater faced the same dilemma. She loved the name Sebastian and told her husband, Gary, that she wanted to name their little boy Andrew Sebastian. Gary immediately thought of the initials that would plague this child and saved him from future embarrassment by promptly informing the hospital of his new-born son’s name.
“His name is Daniel,” said Gary with authority in his voice.
When I was teaching in public school, there were a couple female students whose parents had given them “cute” names. One’s name was Candy Barr. (I was told that had she been a boy her name would have been Clark). Another was Melody Music, and my favorite of all was Angel Delight Blessing.
I’ve often wondered what became of those girls and whether they had married and had taken their husbands’ names.
In 1996 my missionary deputation travels took me to Seneca County in northern Ohio where I met an elderly gentleman with a catchy name. He shared with me how this all came about. A peddler had come to his parents’ house and suggested to his mother, Malinda Flagg, that she name her next son U.S. And so in 1909 U.S. Flagg was thus christened.
As an adult, U.S. became a petroleum products distributor for the Standard Oil Company. For 34 years he made deliveries to patrons in the rural areas of the county in his red, white, and blue truck with his name printed on the side. Back when CB’s were popular, U.S.’s handle was “Flagpole,” and his wife’s was “Old Glory.”
During my years at Southwest Indian School, I heard some interesting accounts of how some had received their last names. Many of their surnames have definite Native American distinctiveness such as Yellowhorse and Manychildren. But others do not. For example, I taught several members of the DeJolie family. That’s a French name! One may wonder how a Navajo would acquire a French name. Gary DeJolie shared this tidbit of his family history when I taught him in the ninth grade.
When their grandfather went to boarding school at Fort Apache, he could speak no English. The teacher, Mr. DeJolie, said he looked like a Robert and gave him his own last name. However, “Robert” couldn’t pronounce the name, so it was shortened to Bob. The boy ended up running away from the boarding school because he couldn’t learn English and returned to his reservation with a new name, Bob DeJolie. Thus, the generations that followed became DeJolies as well.
Another Navajo family I knew had their last name changed because of a grandfather’s admiration of the President at that time.
Several Hoover children attended Southwest Indian School.
Today, parents are giving their children unique names that were once unheard of. I’ve also noticed that many older names are making a comeback. And now some names aren’t even gender specific. Peyton, for example, works for both boys and girls, as does Harley.
It makes one wonder whether Johnny Cash spoke prophetically in 1969 when he sang about a boy named Sue.
