I have watched the language of our country increase in negative rhetoric. It seems that instead of working on positive, encourage, kind words that would promote understanding, harmony and unity, even through disagreements, we have slid into the easier pattern of blaming, accusing and tearing down anyone we choose not to like for whatever reason. We have chosen not to be kind.
It was frightening to read how children are being affected by the growing use of words intentionally meant to harm. Especially for children, we give what we receive. The old saying, “sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me” is not true. Bruises and whelps and black eyes may not show up on the outside, but we all know how bruised and battered our inner person will become if tortured with cruel words.
What examples are our leaders — political, educational, religious, business — giving? Are we building up our nation with the words we use? If we speak derogatorily against those who are different from us, why? Are we so afraid and insecure that the differences of someone else spark an attack on those men, women and children who don’t fit our idea of ‘being ok’ and, therefore, deserving to be attacked and washed over with rejection? Do we feel we have to protect our position, our standing in society with cruelty and meanness? Do we feel better if we make someone feel worse?
Sadly, it seems to be all too true. Sadder still, it seems we have forgotten the truth that violence begets violence. Bullying has become a nationwide problem in our schools, along with abusive texts and emails. Senseless shootings are joining the already established violent acts of road rage, child and spousal abuse.
There is a saying that ‘out of the heart, the mouth speaks’ and ‘the things that come out of the mouth come from the heart’. Not the heart that pumps the blood, but the heart that is the center of our being that holds love and hate; fear, anger and pride; that receives the bruises of battering words and the comfort of kindness. From the looks of thins, it seems more hearts are hurting and wanting to hurt others than there are kind hears speaking kindness.
Our words can create Hell on earth or not. Our words can reject others and build walls to keep others out, or can draw others in and build paths that lead to mutual understanding and friendship. It is our choice. Will our damaged and wounded hearts lead us and our children to damage and wound others, and so keep the cycle of violence spinning? Is there a desire to turn the tide against the violence and cruelty we see rising in our society? We all have a choice to make concerning the words we use. And our choice has consequences.
Written and submitted by Judy Spicer for The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.