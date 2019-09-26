Our founders echoed in our founding documents that among the recognized rights of every person given by God, the right to life comes first! “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed” You see, liberty means precious little if you are dead! This is what we believe, still!
Del Tackett, in the tremendous work, The Truth Project asks the question, “Do you really believe that what you really believe is really real?” So, what do we believe? “So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them.
Then God blessed them, and God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it; have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over every living thing that moves on the earth.”
Being made in the image of God makes human life of value! According to the scriptures we are made... in the image of God. Because of that, there is value, dignity, purpose and worth in each and every life. Children are a blessing. Did you know that the only thing you can take to heaven with you is your children? They are unique, beautiful, special.
We see this as self-evident truth. And as my good friend former Congressman Bob McEwen explains, that’s a Jeffersonian way of saying, any idiot ought to understand this! These are foundational verses in the scriptures! When we get these wrong, so many unintended consequences come along with it.
The root of the life issue in America is a failure to recognize the image of God. A recent article in The Public Discourse entitled “Word War, World War” by Alan McLaughlin masterfully explains how a culture is manipulated and destroyed by well placed verbage.
“The word “fetus” has served powerfully to reorient our legal-constitutional system and public moral culture. From dimensions personal to jurisprudential, fetus soothes and justifies...
As with the fetus, then, the natural family has become expendable—But more recent political captures (including the redefinition of marriage, the associated and evolving replacement of natural mother and father with contractual “parent,” and the precarious prospects of even “male” and “female”) have elaborated and clarified the logic. In all events, the battle is pitched in the field of words.”
According to Citizens for Community Values, this past month, the Ohio pro-life movement has experienced tremendous victories! First, two Cincinnati Planned Parenthoods announced they were shutting their doors — specifically citing the work of pro-life advocates and lawmakers to block the abortion giant from getting taxpayer dollars.
Then last week, the only Toledo abortion clinic surrendered their surgical abortion license to the state. The bottom line is that elections have consequences. Because pro-life leaders are being elected throughout Ohio, lives are being saved.
Family Research Council President Tony Perkins shared last week, Pro-lifers are making amazing strides in this country. According to the liberal Guttmacher Institute, the U.S. hit its lowest abortion rate ever in 2017 dropping 20 percent from 2011.
According to Michael New, a visiting professor at Catholic University and an associate scholar at Charlotte Lozier Institute, who says here’s where to look for the reason why: the states. Almost 400 pro-life laws went into effect during that same timeframe pushing back on the culture of death and making an undeniable impact. Here’s how.
First, because of changing hearts and minds. If you look at Gallup surveys, we see a higher percentage of people identifying as pro-life. Back in 1995, only 33 percent of people, according to a Gallup poll, said they were pro-life. Our recent Gallup data shows that 49 percent identify as pro-life. We also see increases in number pregnancy help centers.”
The number of organizations offering pregnancy care skyrocketed by over 80 percent. Of course, the other big story from this data is the decrease in abortion clinics. Making matters worse for the Planned Parenthoods of the world, the abortion industry is having trouble attracting young doctors.
“They’ve had to invest quite a lot of money trying to train a new generation of physicians willing to do abortions. And most aren’t interested,” We’re in arm’s reach of America being a predominately pro-life nation again.
In 1858, Abraham Lincoln argued against the Dred Scott ruling of the Supreme Court. That 1857 ruling denied the civil rights and human dignity of millions of Americans, all those who were black. Lincoln challenged that ruling. He said it contradicted the Founders’ “enlightened” vision. They believed and acted upon the belief that “nothing stamped in the divine image was sent into the world to be trod upon.”
Recognizing that Lincoln was speaking in a different time to a different question, we nonetheless can affirm his commitment to human rights and human dignity when we ask: “Are not unborn children so stamped?” We are talking about God’s handiwork, God’s thumbprint... God’s image in the life of mankind. Words of life that give life. Always have and always will.
Tim Throckmorton is the Midwest Director of Ministry for the Family Research Council, who writes a weekly column published in The Circleville Herald. The views of this column may not necessarily reflect that of the newspaper.