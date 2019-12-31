During this wonderful time of year, I hope you have the opportunity to spend time with your family and loved ones. I am blessed to have the privilege of representing the people of the Ohio’s 20th Senate district in the Statehouse.
As I look back and reflect on 2019, I am humbled by the many successes we have achieved together to improve our communities and the lives of all Ohioans. I was also pleased to be present for my constituents every time the Senate held a vote and maintain a perfect attendance and voting record in the Senate this year.
With your help, I’ve fought to make government more efficient and return money back into the pockets of hardworking taxpayers by eliminating the bottom two income tax brackets, providing income tax cuts of nearly $700 million, and eliminating government red tape and barriers to small business growth.
I’ve also worked to help families affected by the opioid epidemic, passing legislation which allows parents who are struggling with addiction to temporarily place a child with an approved host family while they seek treatment.
In addition to these shared Senate priorities and accomplishments, three bills that I introduced were all unanimously passed through the Ohio Senate this year. Senate Bill 175, Senate Bill 195 and Senate Concurrent Resolution 5 focused on helping nonprofit organizations, small businesses, and Ohio veterans, and you can find more information about them on my website at www.OhioSenate.gov/Schaffer.
I am also excited to share with you about three pieces of legislation I recently introduced. Senate Bill 190 would establish an annual $500 tax credit for police officers to purchase safety equipment used in the line of duty. Such a credit would provide financial relief to our police officers and give them the tools they need to keep themselves and our community safe.
Senate Bill 242, which designates August 21st as Robert G. Heft Day, would honor an incredible man who comes from our district. As a 17-year-old student at Lancaster High School, Robert G. Heft designed the current 50 star American flag and then went on to serve communities in northwest Ohio as a professor and mayor. Mr. Heft is truly an American icon, with some calling him the modern day version of Betsy Ross. Though we lost Mr. Heft just 10 years ago, it is my hope that we may forever honor him and his contribution to our history.
Senate Bill 247 was introduced in conjunction with the Ohio Attorney General’s office in order to further combat the human trafficking crisis and prostitution in Ohio. The bill would establish new laws and punishments for those convicted of engaging, soliciting, or earning anything of value from prostitution and also create a state-wide database of those who are convicted or plead guilty to engaging in prostitution. This legislation will target all aspects of prostitution to help stop those who are fueling this humanitarian crisis.
As we enter the New Year, please don’t hesitate to reach out to my office if you have any thoughts or suggestions to improve our community. I’m available at SD20@Ohiosenate.gov or 614-466-8076. I look forward to continuing our good work in 2020.
Senator Schaffer represents the 20th District in the Ohio Senate, which encompasses all or parts of Athens, Fairfield, Guernsey, Hocking, Morgan, Muskingum, and Pickaway counties. Learn more at www.OhioSenate.gov/Schaffer. Schaffer wrote this column to be published in The Circleville Herald.