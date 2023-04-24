Councilwoman Katie Logan Hedges fires back at letter writer

To the Editor,
My parents told me while I was growing up that if I didn’t have anything nice to say, to not say anything at all.
Admittedly, that’s been difficult at times in my life, but especially difficult this local election cycle. It has always astounded me that when the rubber meets the road, and all leverage has seemingly been lost, some candidates choose to grasp at straws to call into question the integrity of other candidates.
Let’s start with low hanging fruit. Patty Hamilton, non-Circleville resident and friend and supporter of a few of my council opponents and mayoral candidate Dave Horning, recently submitted a Letter to the Editor asking voters to not support me on May 2. The reasons she cited included a sign in my yard, a permissive tax on motor vehicles and my support for the Circleville Safety Forces.
The sign. Yes, in 2020, I voted for Joe Biden. In my yard was a sign supporting Joe Biden. Yes, I am a registered Republican. Democracy, as it turns out, encourages people to research and think for themselves, and then, to take that research and thought and exercise their right to express their vote for the person who, in their opinion, would be the better candidate.
Donald Trump has a long history of fostering hate through his speech and his actions. He also has a repulsive history of belittling the African American community and those with disabilities. Supporting the potential leader of the free world who, in my opinion, lacked any relatable moral compass, while also raising my then-2-year old, who happens to be an African American in a very white community, didn’t really settle with my moral compass.
Would I vote again for Joe Biden? No, I would not. But that doesn’t mean I had to vote for Donald Trump either. I didn’t support Donald Trump in 2020 (nor did the majority of the nation) but it’s OK if you did. He wasn’t the right choice for me. If that makes me less qualified to be a councilperson in Circleville, Ohio in 2023, then I guess I’ll sleep just fine tonight.
Ms. Hamilton, next time you stalk my yard, feel free to knock on the door. I’ll invite you in.
The second reasoning for non-support Ms. Hamilton provided was my support of a permissive tax for motor vehicles. She’s also correct about that. A constant concern I have heard from the citizens of Circleville is the condition of our streets. Budget constraints make this a constant battle.
The tax increase proposed a $5 (five dollars) per registration increase of a motor vehicle, motorcycle, trailer, motorhome, etc. Should that have been something, we as council, supported, 100 percent of the $5 collected per registration (taxing only the users) could have gone toward additional road pavement, road maintenance, bridge maintenance and infrastructure planning.
Finally, she doesn’t want you to support me because I voted against closing the City of Circleville’s dispatch center for the police department. Correct again! For a multitude of reasons including supporting our Police and Fire Department, fear of the instability of Frontier with the county’s dispatching center at the time, the county’s backup center not being fully operational then, and potential prolonged emergency response time,
I didn’t think it was right at the time - but you know what? Neither did Tom Spring, Sheri Theis or Tom Klitzka - my three opponents, all of whom were on council when this was voted upon. In fact, council voted down this suggestion by a vote of 7-0.
Patty Hamilton, do better. Next time you decide to try and discredit me, I ask you to come at me with more than my support for equality and morality, better roads and support of our local Safety forces.
Katie Logan Hedges
Current City Councilperson and Candidate