Here’s the day in the life of a small town editor, me.
5:30 a.m. – wake up – walk/feed the dogs, empty the trash, clear the dishes from the night before.
6:15 a.m. – I begin reviewing various email accounts, answering and sending email to various sources, be it township secretaries sending meeting announcements or local leaders and university administrators. After a lifetime spent in and around a university, I’ve found that first email sent in the morning is usually the first one that gets answered.
7 a.m. – Second round of making sure three kids are getting ready for school.
7:20 a.m. – Computer is packed up as two kids get into the car for transport to school.
7:40 a.m. – Kids are dropped off at high school
8:40 a.m. – Computer plugged in/booted-up at the Circleville Herald. Then I review another round of emails that include obit notifications, important press releases and more.
9:30 a.m. – Story budget updated to reflect what’s going into the next print edition. Talk to Senior Reporter Steven Collins who knows everything that’s going on in Pickaway County. Sports Editor
Alicia Caple shares the latest scores about who’s up, who’s down. As Region Editor for APG Ohio, I text or talk to editors at other newspapers to what they need or want and how I can help.
10 a.m. – Begin processing a million more things for the newspaper – be it community items from submitted stories/photos or stories from other news outlets that our readers may find of interest. Circleville Herald Business Manager Lisa Hedrick gives me a letter to the editor endorsing Sheri Theis for re-election to City Council from from Ken Greene, chairman of the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals.
12 p.m. – Begin reading reporters/contributors’ stories from various newspapers that are spread between Circleville and Jackson County.
1 p.m. – Write stories for various news outlets. One moment I may be covering Lt. Governor Husted’s speech at the Pickaway-Ross Technical Center for the Circleville Herald while the next moment I may be writing about the Athens Marathon or following up on about Teays Valley High School’s talented Academic Team – a group of kids who answer tough trivia questions. Chimpanzees from Vinton County’s failed zoo get adopted/rescued, so that needs to be written. Deputies shoot a man in Jackson County after a long standoff. Never a boring shift.
2:30 p.m. – Review email and make sure obituaries are on track
3 p.m. – Finalize a story budget for the page designers.
3:30 p.m. – Begin preparing the next edition’s budget.
3:45 p.m. Some days I talk to Circleville Herald General Manager Sherrie Bossart about upcoming editions such as our upcoming Progress Edition or graduation coverage in May/June.
4 p.m. – Consult with page designers
4:30 p.m. – Proof pages before sending them to press, then do one last email check before driving home
5:30 p.m. – Chauffeur youngest son to a soccer game. Cheer him on at game that better end on time.
6:45 p.m. – Grab youngest son and pick his brother up at track practice.
7:15 p.m. – Return to high school and wait/watch daughter during her dress rehearsal for school play. As I’m watching, I text various people to see what’s what – if there is any news I need to get into one of the newspapers I oversee as Region Editor for APG Ohio. One source says to check with the county engineer about a list of complaints about roads that aren’t being fixed. Another source confirms what’s ahead, who’ll be appointed as X at the next board meeting.
9 p.m. – Daughter finishes dress rehearsal and we either pick something up for dinner or go home to eat.
9:30 p.m. – Talk to wife, a longtime reporter, about what she’s working on for her newspaper.
10:15 p.m. – Read several news sites and check Facebook before going to bed.
3 a.m. – Pet dog and go back to sleep.