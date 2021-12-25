We all have different holiday traditions, even if for some, it is to have no traditions at all. And whatever those traditions may be, they will morph in some way or another over time or fade away.
Whatever the fate of today’s tradition might be, there is always another tradition in the wings, patiently waiting for its moment to fly in and become a part of our past, our present, and our future — a bookmark for our memories in Charles Dicken’s fashion.
One tradition that flew into my life a couple decades ago when I began this cycle of sharing my life with three rescue dogs, was to wrap Christmas presents for the pack to unwrap. Something hard for chewing, something soft for cuddling, and shredding if I’m being honest, and something for tugging.
The pack has changed over the years as some members have earned their angel wings and new members have appeared. But the tradition of tails wagging while teeth and paws tear open loosely wrapped presents has remained the same. The joyful romping in the scraps of Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer wrapping paper fills my heart with happiness.
Watching my furry ones decide who owns what toy is pure entertainment. And then there is always our wild Moses who goes rogue and begins carrying the new toys outside. One by one, they are lined up under his favorite tree. There are still some teddy bears out there from last year. From time to time, one of us, be it human or canine, will bring a few back into the house, but they always wind up back under the tree.
My love for dogs and my traditions that embrace them are nothing new. I remember when I was a little girl, my mother would take my sister and me north to Mansfield for the huge family get-togethers we would have. I would always press her to try to get us home by midnight.
I had heard the legend that animals talk at the stroke of 12 on Christmas Eve and I didn’t want to miss it. Of course, I never heard them speak — at least not with words in English, but the magic of the holidays and treasuring the gift of living with animals has stayed with me ever since.
It breaks my heart to know many animals will spend the holidays without a family and many families will be lonely without pets. While it is significantly important to know that pets are not just for the holidays, but for all the other days of the year as well; it certainly is as good a time as any to adopt someone into your family.
I see their photos in the ads in The Circleville Herald and I wonder who will soon have a home. If you are looking to begin new traditions and new memories into your “howlidays,” I highly suggest you check out the Pickaway County Dog Shelter (21253 Ringgold Southern Road, Circleville / 740-474-3741, the Circle Area Humane Society (185 Island Drive, Circleville, by appointment / 740-474-8690) or DASH Rescue (13525 Hoover Road, Ashville, call for details / 614-655-1007). You can also find all three on Facebook.
