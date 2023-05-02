It’s May, but you can’t tell due to the weather. As usual, Ohio’s weather is contrary. She teased us with some beautiful mild days which generally herald warmer days ahead.
This weekend, I pulled the approximately 400 pounds of crab grass out of my front flower bed, those super annoying long strings of roots stretching out for 18-24 inches before snapping off under the iris plants. With each plant removed, I felt a bit of a gratifying triumph over this invasive jerk of the flower bed world.
I was thinking about what to plant there this year. Daisies? Marigolds? Tomatoes? Pansies? Maybe a colorful mix of plants with a rainbow variety of colors or should I go monochromatic with all pinks or yellows?
As I pulled weeds, digging out the more stubborn ones, I took note of all the worms – a good sign, and all the grubs – not a good sign. We have a constant and ongoing battle with Japanese Beetles and the oversized, morbidly obese garden moles which snack on these annoying pupae.
Each one was fat and juicy looking – I made a note to myself to usher a couple of hens into the flower bed when I was done. They would enjoy the thrill of the hunt for them.
I was watching for a grub small enough for our son Sparky’s latest acquisition and obsession – his Venus Fly Trap. His ghoulish little heart is obsessed over carnivorous plants, and he is now constantly on the lookout for “a good meal.” He has decided stink bugs are not acceptable and needs better food for his plant, thus the grub assessment.
I had been in to see mom the day before. HER flower beds did not look like a crabgrass festival. There was no poison ivy or garlic mustard anywhere in sight either. Her flower beds had – flowers. Tulips, hyacinths, pansies, and some sort of pink things.
Her flower bed looked like there were no squishy looking pests lurking under the soil. I was jealous. I toed a bit of her mulch next to one of the tulips, a fanciful yellow and pink ruffled bit of floral girliness. Her mulch looked like … mulch underneath. Hmmm.
The mulch in my flower bed has a weird texture – almost like it was made of foam and had been sprayed with some sort of white powdery gunk. I was contemplating the mess in front of the house when Sparky arrived to examine the available groceries for his plant.
I pointed out the grubs and he thought they were pretty disgusting, when I pointed out a good-sized spider which could work, he suddenly remembered he needed to go do something somewhere else. Spider and grub would not be on the menu today.
Later that day, I picked up some pansies from the local big box store. I like how they look, like little cheerful faces looking up at you. I am especially partial to the yellow ones. The fact they are sturdy little plants and tolerate mediocre gardening skills is a plus.
I decided to plant this week and maybe, mulch in a week or two depending on how many survived the onslaught of rabbits which tend to eat everything I plant down to the base, and the cats who tend to use the flower bed as their personal toilet. Later that day, the flowers were tucked into their new bed and looked healthy. As I stood admiring them, it started to rain. Later that night, the news advised of a frost warning. Of course, there would be.
The next morning the flowers were still there, having survived the various perils facing it. I left for work feeling glad to have this little bit of the yard in good shape.
This feeling lasted right up to the time when I arrived home. When I pulled into the driveway, I saw a great white form rising up from the flower bed. Sure enough, despite having three dog houses, a lean to with plenty of straw and another flower bed which had not been planted at all, our dog had selected to not only take a nap among the posies, but to also, do a good roll in there because all the flowers had been ripped out of their holes, and then pulverized. The pansies were gone, and the iris crushed and snapped off at the bulb.
The dog seemed pleased with himself and gave a dopey grin, like he was expecting a reward. I glumly looked at the now barren plot and sighed feeling a bit defeated.
It was at this point when the final insult to my garden massacre was noticed; poking out of the topsoil was a long slender leaf of a newly emerged and victorious crabgrass plant.