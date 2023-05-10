In case you have lost track of time, Mother’s Day is this weekend. I once again find myself in the gift giving quandary.
It started about a month or two ago, when I started to contemplate what to give to my mom. I have a long history of giving “unique” gifts. In the past she has received everything from a live piglet to an enormous case of toilet paper. I swear at the time, they were great gifts.
The pig eventually wound up in the freezer and well, for the toilet paper – there was a hoarding situation going on. In between those two, there have been flats of flowers, rose bushes, iris bulbs, bird baths, gift cards, outfits, etc. I really enjoy shopping for her.
However recently, she has begun to tell me she has enough clothes, there is too much sodium in the restaurant food, and she has no place for a pig… or chickens. I planned on buying her some bedding plants for her flower beds, and maybe some mulch.
Last week, when I stopped by her house, her flower beds were planted with colorful flowers- and tidily mulched. Aside from reminding me what a mess my own beds look like, it also made my gift idea redundant.
I thought about taking her fishing, only to discover the forecast is for rain.
I thought about getting her a gift certificate to have her car detailed – she told me she is in the process of getting a different vehicle.
It’s frustrating. We have often been on the same “wavelength”, but this year has been a source of aggravation for ideas.
I still haven’t come up with a specific idea yet, beyond a greeting card but will come up with something.
My own Hubs asked me what I would like for Mother’s Day. He grimaced when I said I wanted a clean house. He asked what else I would like; then rolled his eyes when I responded with “I would like for the deck to be cleared off and tidied up.” I could tell he wanted a different option so my final answer was that I would like the bedroom ceiling painted. His response was “so a Barnes and Nobles gift card, huh?”
It doesn’t really matter what I receive, our son Sparky will draw a picture, maybe make a card and I will treasure it. I vaguely remember making a bracelet for my mom while in elementary school. This was back in the 1970’s when those big cuff bracelets were all the rage.
Our teacher sliced Pringle Potato Crisps cans into thirds and our class very studiously painted them. I think we may have even decorated after the first coat. All I can really remember is that the one mom received was bright acid green. It may have had flowers or “jewels” pasted on it as well.
I am certain it was fairly hideous considering my absolute lack of arts and craft skills now. Another year we made necklaces with different pasta shapes which had also been mostly painted with gold spray paint and threaded onto yarn.
Each time mom dutifully thanked me and wore my “beautiful” creation to church services. While I was proud to have given her an item of my own making, I think she gave me the greater gift. She respected my efforts and made me feel special by wearing these tokens of affection which I had painstakingly created. We both shared these gifts of love.
This Sunday, I will wear the Spider-Man-inspired bracelet made of beads and pipe-cleaners, which was my gift last year and probably, the dangly dinosaur earrings which Sparky really likes. It will be my way of honoring him, the most precious gift of all.