Ever since I was a little kid, I loved being in the bathtub. There is something peaceful and restorative about the solitary experience of soaking in warm, scented water and reading a good book.
After a long day of manual labor, I’ll be in an Epson salt soak up to my nose. For the last two decades, due to an old injury, at night I would often be found in the bathtub, sleeping, because the warm water helped soothe the throbbing ache in my hip and leg.
The fact that our home had a what is called a “garden tub” was an absolute blessing. It allowed me to relax on my side in a semi-fetal position to ensure immersion without pressure from sitting. Believe me, it was a big deal.
It was with an enormous amount of dismay when I discovered a hairline crack in the tub two years ago. The fiberglass was wearing down and there wasn’t much we could do about it. When the crack became bigger, we applied a patch, which did “okay” for a week or two. Then we would have to repeat the process over again.
In the middle of the covid shutdown, we tried to find a new tub. Because it was from a modular home, the tub was an odd size and not to be found at any of the big hardware stores. We finally located a place which sold equipment for modular homes and visited to look at different models.
We were shown one which was in stock, but since it was a “step down” sort of garden tub, refused it. We found the type we wanted in a catalogue and promptly plunked down the $800 for a new tub and surround (matching walls around the tub) and eagerly awaited the arrival in three weeks. Months go by, no tub, no calls.
We keep calling to follow up, no response. The hubs finally went to confront the business owner and request either the tub or a refund. She assured him the tub had just arrived and he could take it home with him. We were so happy to finally be making progress!
When we opened the box, there was a LOT of dismay to discover the step-down tub we had initially refused. More calls and messages left ensued – for weeks. Eventually, we received a refund, but were told they weren’t coming for the tub.
Meanwhile, the crack is growing.
The Hubs and I eventually attended the Home and Garden Show in Columbus. Each company was asked the same thing, “do you replace garden tubs in modular homes?”
Many of them flat out said “no”, which I respect. We weren’t wasting each other’s time. Several wanted to come out to look at the space. A parade of company representatives began visiting our home, again, some said no can do and that was that. Others offered a WIDE range of prices. One company said they could replace that bathtub for a mere $17,000 plus tax. For A BATHTUB. Not a remodel of the whole room – just a tub. I had bought vehicles for less than that.
We eventually settled on a company, which after several long, and rather explicit conversations about what I wanted/needed agreed they could do the job. We put down the deposit and waited.
On Monday, the installation began. They cut out the old tub and removed the old surround and placed the other tub. When I arrived home, I peeked into the room to see the progress. It was not good. In all it’s dinky glory, sat a regular bathtub. Not a garden tub, not a soaker tub. A regular hotel sized bathtub. A $10,000 regular bathtub. My response was such that both workmen had their eyebrows raised.
A couple of phone calls to the salesman and their headquarters did nothing to rectify the matter. I was mad, clenching my teeth so hard that a crown broke.
We were given the choice, either complete the job for the original agreed upon price with a tub I did not want, or they would stop the installation, keep the $3,800 deposit and leave us with holes in the walls, a floor which needs to be redone, no fixtures, no surround, a tub which is basically unusable and a bad experience.
We didn’t have much choice. Later that night as I was trying to squeeze into the “kiddy tub” in the other bathroom, I wondered if people actually got stuck in bathtubs. I felt like a giant toddler sitting in six inches of water, and probably looked just as dumb. My leg was throbbing, my tooth hurt, and I was still furious and wondering if it was possible to just convert a horse trough or something to soak in.
The situation is supposed to be resolved by tonight – all I can say is that bathtub had better be a real thing of beauty and function for years… no decades, to make up for the soaking we received.