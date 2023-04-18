I have come to the reluctant conclusion that the large media outlets have decided the average American is a clueless idiot distracted by shiny objects.
While the news focused on the ridiculous circus surrounding the “trumped up” charges against a former president, real items of concern were quietly being swept under the rug.
The press treated the motorcade of the past president like it was revisiting the O.J. Simpson car chase of 1994, but barely mentioned the agreement between Saudi Arabia and the Chinese for purchasing oil.
Did you learn Saudi Arabia is selling off massive amounts of US treasury bonds? This country depends on these bonds to pay for darn near everything in our country, social security, military, social infrastructure, etc. If these bonds flood into our market, the United States must raise interest rates to attract other buyers. Guess who winds up paying those interest rates. We do. We also struggle as inflation goes up.
China also brokered peace between Iran and Saudi Arabia – since when is China a peace broker? More significantly, it indicates a lack of faith in the United States to provide security in any of these middle east nations, so they are going with the perceived winner – China. But it was more important to show videos of Donald Trump and comment on his attire as he walked into a courthouse. Really?
In the same time frame, the head of the European Union admitted the world is dependent on a single source of precious minerals such as lithium, uranium, and magnesium utilized for manufacturing of everything from medical supplies to car batteries.
China mines and produces 97% of these resources even as the United States sits on massive deposits. Ford Motor Company just announced they are spending billions in China to mine minerals for their batteries. Billions which are filling China’s coffers even as ours are emptying. Was this mentioned on the 6:00 news? No, but there sure was a big segment on whether there would be a bail bond issued for President Trump.
Also, barely a blip in the news, the report from the Pentagon regarding the withdrawal from Afghanistan two years ago. You may remember the news coverage from that time. Heartbreaking news reports of American citizens and allies trying to escape before the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan.
Videos of babies being dropped over fences into the military installations as parents hope to save their children. Adults fleeing to escape the country by holding onto airplanes as they took flight. Reports of communities being closed in fear, females forbidden to attend school, nor work, or even go outside without a family member escort. Young women being assaulted and beaten if they do not follow strict rules and laws regarding dress, behavior, and activities, restrictions which many had never experienced before.
Millions of dollars of sophisticated military equipment were left like giant Christmas bonanza for militants who are only too happy to destroy American lives as well as anyone who defies or questions the new authorities, brutal zealots with no respect for humanity. No one in their right mind would have left those items behind for the enemy. Thirteen brave members of our military lost their lives due to an attack during the military withdrawal, and President Biden promised an investigation to the actions which led up to this incident.
The 12-page report from the Pentagon’s investigation found minimal fault in their lack of plans. White House national security spokesman, John Kirby had the audacity to state "For all this talk of chaos, I didn't see it from my perch.” His perch was a cushy chair halfway across the world, he was not boots on the ground. He did not greet his child’s casket at the airport. He is not haunted by the hundreds of people begging for help with the knowledge most would not survive the week. He could not have expressed his lack of concern and leadership more, if he had tried. This contemptuous pile of self-excusing rubbish was secondary to opinion polls regarding the validity of a key witness who had been proven to be a liar repeatedly.
There was also the low-key announcement that Jim Jordan, the House Judiciary Chairman is being sued by Manhattan DA Alvan Bragg to prevent an investigation of judicial misconduct. He is being SUED for doing his job. Let that sink in.
Finally, the cherry on top for the weekend, was the leak of classified information from the Pentagon regarding national security which is on the internet. Read that again. National Security Documents on the internet. Documents with incredibly sensitive information will impact lives of individuals charged with assimilating information for the United States and data which will impact our safety. As a nation the reaction has the Pentagon has been more like an angry toddler who has been caught with their hands in the cookie jar. A lot of sputtering and wailing, but no explanation as to who this could have occurred.
We need to make certain our representatives know these issues are not going unnoticed and we consider them exceptionally important. The smoke, mirrors, and shiny distractions the media and our government are not acceptable. We deserve better, and we need to make our voices heard.