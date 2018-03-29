Easter. For many, it brings memories of family gatherings. I remember my mother making a yellow, dotted swiss dress for me with a huge white collar for church. I had white knee socks and shiny black Mary Jane shoes. With my flaxen hair, blue eyes and missing front teeth, it would have been cute – except for the wad of gum in my hair.
I remember the excitement of family gatherings, and Grandma always had a big bowl of mixed jelly beans in it. We were told to not “pick through them,” but for kids who spent hours playing pick-up sticks, Kerplunk, and other games of skill – we were pretty adept at removing all the orange and lemon beans without being too obvious in our selectiveness.
The big thrill for me was always the Easter Egg Hunt. These were actual eggs – bought from a store. Grandma’s chickens always had brown eggs and white store-bought eggs were for special occasions only. Aunt Ellen would dye them in rich jewel tones of blue, green and pink. I thought they were beautiful.
She, Grandpa and Dad would hide them throughout the yard – under pine needles, against the rose bushes, lilac tree or wash house steps. There would be eggs tucked in drain spouts, flower pots, and in the asparagus bed. My cousins, myself and the dogs had a great time seeking eggs – which eventually wound up being egg salad.
When I was a bit older, my grandmother on dad’s side would give us baskets that had giant plastic eggs filled with candy or rocks. (They were “rock-hounds”). As a bonus, we were able to determine what kind of panty hose she wore from those eggs.
When my stepson came to live with us, we did an egg hunt for him, as well. He was 13, so he had to solve clues to find the eggs that were hidden around the house. This was darn entertaining for his dad and myself – right up to the moment he informed us he was too old for candy and egg hunts; he just wanted cash instead. Hmph.
Next year, a trip to the bank netted us a couple rolls of $1 coins and some crisp bills. Easter morning, Junior popped out of bed thinking he was just going to be handed a windfall. Three hours later, he was still looking for the egg with a $20 bill (in with clean clothes that needed put away). The hubs and I had a leisurely morning, watched the news and enjoyed the peace.
“All Boy” is not old enough to hunt eggs – he is more inclined to stomp on them, but I am looking forward to next year. We might start around Halloween with orange eggs, progress to green and gold ones for Christmas, and red and silver for Valentine’s Day. He will probably have a confused idea of holiday traditions for a while, but that’s okay. Family traditions can be quirky, and sometimes, the most treasured part of the day. Some day, years from now, I want him to look at an egg and remember the fun his parents created for him, how loved he was, and pass that on to his own children. Happy Easter.