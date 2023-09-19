Grammar Guy: There’s some extra pleonasm on your shirt

Curtis Honeycutt

Sure, we could discuss some far-out, groovy words we’re all hip to (if you can dig it).


  

Curtis Honeycutt is a wildly popular syndicated humor columnist. He is the author of Good Grammar is the Life of the Party: Tips for a Wildly Successful Life. Find more at curtishoneycutt.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments