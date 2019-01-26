There was an absence of many commuters on the road this past Monday. The Snow Emergency at Level 2 contributed to the situation, true; but for many the lack of commute was for the sake of one we lost too soon.
In celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr., some offices, organizations, and services were closed. One day to officially recognize the man who is thought of all year long, for many years past and many yet to be.
His dream is ours – and yet for others not. It’s a shame, and a confusing one at that, to know that there are those who do not desire that all citizens should have political and social freedom and equality. The world has changed much since King left us unexpectedly in the spring of 1968. And yet the opposite is true as well – the world is much the same since that tragic day in ’68 and King has never truly left us.
The dream of Martin Luther King, Jr. for equality lives on. It is an important conversation and catalyst for actions. I dream that King’s dream will one day come to fruition. I long for a day when discussion about King and what he stood for would be to celebrate and to honor, but in the perspective of history. I dream of a day when children sit in classrooms and learn about a man who had a dream of changing the world and who remained on earth long enough to make that dream come true. I dream of pages in history books filled with stories and photographs depicting the awesome transformation of a world before King’s dream to the beautiful world after his dream became a reality.
I am both sad and inspired when I think of Martin Luther King, Jr. I am sad that he was stolen from us. And I am inspired and in awe of this courageous man. King’s commitment, determination, intelligence and bravery were remarkable and unwavering while met with undue opposition.
And so here we are, decades later, King gone, but the dream strong. Today we honor him. Today the fight for his dream continues. And today we keep pushing forward until the day we can say it was not a dream at all. It was a plan. A great and glorious plan that came to be. A dream no longer a dream, but the reality shared by all.